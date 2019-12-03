Officials at Benilde-St. Margaret’s still have plans to convert a courtyard into classrooms, a plan the private school in St. Louis Park gained city approval to pursue in 2017.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved a conditional use permit Nov. 18 that amounts to an extension on the plan. The approval also authorizes the school to build an athletics and maintenance building that is more than four times as large as an existing building.
The school plans to build the classrooms initially while the larger athletics and maintenance building is a project for the future.
Of the classrooms, St. Louis Park Assistant Zoning Administrator Gary Morrison said at a Nov. 18 council meeting, “The remodel is imminent. They plan on proceeding with that right away.”
The maintenance building, meanwhile, would be built in two or three years, Morrison indicated. The new athletics maintenance building would be 3,000 square feet, replacing an existing building of 660 square feet. Like the current building, the new building would be screened from residential properties to the north.
The courtyard that would be converted into classrooms is about 3,600 square feet.
“It is located within the existing building footprint of the school, so the addition does not expand the existing outer perimeter of the school building,” a city staff report states.
Because the courtyard is behind a wall, Morrison said of the remodeling plan, “The only part that you will see is part of the courtyard roof will be raised about 10 feet and built with glass walls to provide light, natural light, for the interior portion of the building.”
The school building already includes other windows that extend above the roof to provide natural light, the staff report states. The roof above the present courtyard would be 23 feet high, which is lower than the school auditorium’s 31 feet and the chapel roof’s 43 feet.
The staff report indicates that school leaders do not plan to use the anticipated upgrades to increase the number of students. The Catholic school currently has an enrollment of about 1,200 students.
“The proposed improvements are meant to improve the quality of the facility including the maintenance and athletic components, not to increase enrollment,” the staff report states.
Along with enclosing the interior courtyard, school leaders plan to remodel areas near the space to form the Center of Innovative Learning. The area would allow students to collaborate as part of their education. The plan entails relocating two classrooms. The city staff report indicates that the remodeling project is intended to benefit students of middle school age at the school. Benilde-St. Margaret’s educates students in grades seven through 12 through its junior high and senior high on the site, 2501 Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park.
The city report indicates that parking is not a problem at the site. The city code requires the school to have 411 parking spaces. The school has 432 spaces on its property and another 158 spaces available to school users across Barry Street through a contract with Beth El Synagogue. As a result, the city will not require the school to add parking. The school previously added parking on-site as part of a project in 2008 and 2009 aimed at improving athletic fields.
Council members approved the requests unanimously.
With work on the athletic and maintenance building still years away, Councilmember Rachel Harris said, “We can commend them for their aptitude in planning.”
