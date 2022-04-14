The plan to build hundreds of new apartments at Beltline Station coasted through a pair of approvals.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 6-0 to approve a plat for the development and change the zoning from general industrial to a planned unit development, a change that required five votes to pass. The council is set to finalize the zoning decision in an April 18 vote.
The project includes a seven-story mixed-use building with 156 market-rate apartments and a large commercial space that would potentially include a grocery store. The developer, Sherman Associates, plans to market the building toward young professionals.
A five-story building nearby would include 146 market-rate apartments and underground parking, with marketing plans aimed at targeting empty-nesters.
A four-story building would add 82 units of affordable apartments, with some geared toward families and interior play space for children planned. The building would contain more underground parking.
Finally, a parking ramp with 590 stalls that would serve both the development and eventually the light rail station would also contain a smaller commercial space.
The nearly 7-acre site is southeast of County Road 25 and Beltline Boulevard on the north side of the light rail station currently under construction. The city demolished industrial buildings on the site in 2019, and light rail planners demolished the former Vision Bank building in 2019.
Planners for the rail line had originally called for a large surface parking lot on the site.
“The city has long envisioned this corner to be more than a parking lot and would like for the site to be a high-density, transit-oriented development in cooperation with the Federal Transit Administration and the Metropolitan Council,” said Redevelopment Administrator Jennifer Monson at the April 4 council meeting.
The city obtained a $6.4 million federal grant for the large parking ramp’s park-and-ride stalls, replacing the plans for the surface parking lot and creating more space for the large-scale development.
Of the total number of parking spaces, 268 will be reserved for light rail riders when the rail line opens. The development includes parking for 400 bicycles as well, with the potential to add 70 more bike spaces if needed.
The buildings will consist largely of brick and glass, but the tall parking garage would also include a perforated metal panel system capable of sustaining a “green wall,” according to Monson.
“Neighbors expressed interest in a unique design different from other buildings in the city,” she said, noting that the paneling system is also used at the MoZaic Art Park Ramp in Uptown.
The developer plans 264 trees for the site and will also pay into the city’s tree replacement fund for the planting of trees elsewhere in the city on public property.
The affordable housing building is set to include 77 units with income limits at 60% of the area median income and five units for residents making up to 30% of the area median income. Twenty-two units would contain three bedrooms.
For a family of four in the metro, the federal government puts the limit for 60% of the area median income at about $63,000 while the limit for the same-sized family at 30% of the area median income would be about $31,000.
Rents for a two-bedroom affordable apartment in the region are set at slightly over $700 a month for families at 30% of area median income or more than $1,400 for families at 60% of area median income, according to a Metropolitan Council chart.
Councilmember Margaret Rog praised the planning for the project.
“I’m really excited about this development,” Rog said. “What’s not to be excited about? There’s been so much thought put into this project over the years.”
She expressed appreciation to the developer for seeking to make the development multi-generational in nature. Pointing to the plans to attract families and empty-nesters, Rog reminisced about the living situation she experienced in Europe in which young professionals, small children and senior citizens mingled in the same shared green space. Providing space for families helps provide them with attractive housing and aids the school district’s enrollment, she added.
Rog noted that neighbors had sought an iconic development.
“I feel really pleased and proud that I feel that vision has been able to be realized,” she said.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag lauded amenities for families, like a planned splash pad. However, she questioned why all the affordable housing is in one building instead of spread throughout the buildings.
Monson said, “It’s a very complex project with a lot of different pieces, and separating all of the affordable into one building makes it easier for that building to be delivered in a more timely fashion and more affordably.”
Will Anderson, director of development for Sherman Associates, noted that the use of low-income housing tax credits for the building allows the developer to provide quality housing that meets project goals. For example, he noted more than 80% of the units in the building will include more than one bedroom.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed, who mentioned that she comes from a large family, echoed the appreciation of other council members for the larger units and acknowledged the amount of thought that went into planning affordable housing near the light rail station.
Mayor Jake Spano, in voicing his shared support, said of the plan, “It the result of years of hard work.”
