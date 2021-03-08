Park wraps up the regular season with a second-place finish, despite canceling the final three regular-season games
After a 1-4 start to the season, St. Louis Park (8-3, 9-5) is near the top of the Metro West Conference winning the last 8-of-9 games including a season-best 83-48 win over Bloomington Kennedy Friday, Feb. 26.
The Orioles led 36-20 at the break and went on a 47-28 run over the second half for the eighth conference win on the season.
Park used double-digits from five players including a game-high 17 points from senior Raegan Alexander on 8-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds and four steals.
Sophomore Shantell Harden added 16 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Freshmen guards Evelyn Schmitz and Kiya Hegdahl added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Hegdahl made 4-of-6 free throws plus grabbed five rebounds, had four assists and one steal.
Senior guard T’Naye Griffin added 11 points, five rebounds and a team-best seven assists.
Junior Ellie Austad also filled up the box score with eight points to go with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Park rebounded from a 72-33 loss to conference leader Chaska with a 69-57 win at Chanhassen to complete the season sweep on Feb. 23.
Alexander is heading to Minnesota State Moorhead next season but she led the Orioles with a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double against the Storm. She also added four assists, four steals, and blocked four shots.
Harden and Hegdahl each had 12 points while Harden made all five free throws to go with eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. Hegdahl grabbed four rebounds while Sihirah Reese finished with eight rebounds with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Against Chaska, Park was limited to 11-of-52 made shots from the field while scoring just 18 points in the first half. Chaska outscored Park 38-15 in the second half. Hegdahl gained valuable experience with a team-high 11 points. Alexander was limited to 1-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.
Before the highly-anticipated Chaska game, Park picked up a 66-58 win at Robbindale Cooper on Feb. 16. The Orioles overcame a 29-26 halftime deficit with a 40-29 second-half for the win. Harden and Hegdahl finished with 15 and nine points, respectively. Alexander added 12 points and six rebounds and Reese was one rebound away from a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Cooper countered with 23 points from Andrea Tribble and 15 points from Kierra Wheeler.
Park had its final three games of the regular season canceled due to positive COVID-19 testing. Non-conference games against Minnetonka (March 8), Hopkins (March 10), and St. Michael-Albertville (March 12) were canceled as the team prepares for a rugged Section 6-4A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.