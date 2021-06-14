The Section 6AAA baseball title came down to one game for No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s against No. 1 Willmar (22-2) at Delano on June 10.
The Cardinals used a six-run opening inning to create all the space needed on the scoreboard in a 9-1 final score to sent the Red Knights home with a 17-8 record.
The Red Knights rebounded from an 11-0 loss to Delano June 3 with three consecutive wins including the 4-2 win over Delano in a revenge elimination game June 9 to reach the section final.
BSM scored twice in the opening inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Brady Yakesh drove in Tomas Lee on a two-out fly ball hit to right field on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. A third straight single made it a 4-2 game as Ben James hit a single to right field allowing Yakesh to score on the throw to home.
With Myles Wahlquist pitching in relief in the seventh inning, the Red Knights turned a double play, Thompson, to James to Jonny Woodford before striking out the final batter on four pitches.
The Cardinals managed to keep the Red Knights from doing much damage on the basepaths until the final inning. Yakesh drove in the lone run (Thompson) in the seventh inning going 2-for-3 with a stolen base.
Wahlquist struck out five Willmar batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief in the final on Thursday. He gave up three earned runs on five hits with two walks.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.