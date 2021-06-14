The Section 6AAA baseball title came down to one game for No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s against No. 1 Willmar (22-2) at Delano on June 10.

The Cardinals used a six-run opening inning to create all the space needed on the scoreboard in a 9-1 final score to sent the Red Knights home with a 17-8 record.

Red Knights
Buy Now

BSM's Brady Yakesh, left, high-fives teammates during a Metro West Conference game against St. Louis Park in May.

The Red Knights rebounded from an 11-0 loss to Delano June 3 with three consecutive wins including the 4-2 win over Delano in a revenge elimination game June 9 to reach the section final.

BSM scored twice in the opening inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Brady Yakesh drove in Tomas Lee on a two-out fly ball hit to right field on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. A third straight single made it a 4-2 game as Ben James hit a single to right field allowing Yakesh to score on the throw to home.

With Myles Wahlquist pitching in relief in the seventh inning, the Red Knights turned a double play, Thompson, to James to Jonny Woodford before striking out the final batter on four pitches.

The Cardinals managed to keep the Red Knights from doing much damage on the basepaths until the final inning. Yakesh drove in the lone run (Thompson) in the seventh inning going 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

Wahlquist struck out five Willmar batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief in the final on Thursday. He gave up three earned runs on five hits with two walks. 

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments