Benilde-St. Margaret’s kept finding ways to win last week, adding three more wins to improve to 8-2 (4-1 in the Metro West Conference), including an 8-3 win over Holy Angels Saturday, May 8.
Big innings were a consistent theme for the Red Knights in wins over Orono, Cooper and Holy Angels. Against the Stars, it was a five-run fifth inning to break up a 3-3 tie which began back-to-back doubles by Tomas Lee then Danny McCoy. A one-out walk was followed by a two-run double by senior Jonny Woodford to center field. Woodford would come around to score on an error in the Stars infield.
BSM tied the game the previous inning with a one-out double to left field by Woodford. Mike Evans’ single to third base gave the Red Knights runners on the corners. Both would come around to score on passed balls.
Woodford had four of the nine BSM hits.
On Wednesday, May 5, the Red Knights needed five innings to dispatch Cooper 14-3. Ten different Benilde-St. Margaret’s batters shared 12 hits while Sully Lawrence went 2-for-2 driving in three runs. Lee and McCoy each scored twice. Lead-off batter AJ Louie continued to swing a hot bat, driving in two runs with one hit and also scored. Pinch batter Sam Monk also made the most of his only at-bat with a two-run double. Ben James also drove in two runs and took a walk in three at-bats.
On Saturday, May 1, Louie went 3-for-4 driving in three runs in a 15-3 win over Orono in five innings.
Will Feyereisn brought in a team-high three RBIs but didn’t collect a hit in three at-bats. Caideyn Farrell went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored twice in a pinch-hitting role for Woodford who went 1-for-3 in the game. Jack Rheineck added two hits and two RBIs, Lee scored three times and James drew two walks before scoring twice.
The Red Knights sit in third place in the Metro West Conference with a 4-1 record, trailing St. Louis Park (5-3) and Jefferson (6-0) in the standings.
