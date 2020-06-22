Late last week the Minnesota Department of Health issued new guidance for youth sports to resume practices and games last week. Outdoor sports games and scrimmages resumed June 24 or later with strict guidelines followed by indoor activities resuming July 1 or later with the ultimate goal of keeping everyone involved safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19.
A handful of guidelines remain in place such as wearing masks in public, social distancing, wash your hands, staying home when sick, sanitize hands and shared equipment often.
New recommendations include minimizing sharing as much as possible (water bottles, towels, snacks, equipment), new ways to show sportsmanship apart from high-fives and fist-bumps, social distancing among households, develop a COVID-19 plan, stay home when sick and friends and family should not attend practices to avoid crowding.
Baseball
For St. Louis Park baseball, the Little League program decided to cancel the machine-pitch levels (ages 5-8) but might add a fall league, depending on changes in the COVID-19 pandemic. Kid pitch (ages 9-12) began practice June 15 with the Majors division. Each team split in two groups to maintain social distance. Games are anticipated the week of July 7. The plan is to add AAA and AA levels one week after Majors began.
Little League International published a 43-page return to play guidelines, which St. Louis Park Little League is following including a three-phase approach to return to play
Phase I includes groups of 10-15 with practices only at natural fielding positions. Phase II increases that gathering limit to 50 people, enough for games and will be when teams are allowed to schedule games. In Phase II, everyone participating in a game uses one entrance and exit to the field, similar to a path through a grocery store.
Phase III is a return without limits on group sizes with normal participation and operation.
The 2020 regular season will be an in-house league only.
Parents are asked to take temperatures at drop-off and pick-up and if a temp is outside of the range, they will not be allowed to take part.
Parents of players 9 and younger are asked to remain at the practice field to help enforce social distancing.
Bleachers will be closed and spectators are required to watch along the foul line and outfield fences. Concessions, restrooms and water fountains are not available at Skippy or Northside Park.
An hour should be scheduled between games on the weekend and teams are not allowed to enter a dugout until 30 minutes before the first pitch.
Umpires will call the game from behind the mound and the team in the field will supply balls.
Masks are recommended but not required by players and coaches.
For practices, physical contact will be minimized by eliminating tagging of runners, no catchers and batters at home plate at the same time and six feet between batting cages.
St. Louis Park Traveling Baseball has a similar Return to Play Protocol with guidelines set by the CDC, Department of Health and Gov. Walz’s task force, plus the Metro Baseball League and Gopher State Baseball League and Minnesota Softball. The plan has three major components including limiting large groups and maintaining physical distances; universal precautions and personal protective equipment and monitoring and escalation management.
