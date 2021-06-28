Park Legion bats ride hot streak to 7-2 start
St. Louis Park Legion Post 282 baseball is off to a 7-2 start following three wins by a combined 34-7 score over the weekend (June 25-27) at the 19th annual BOLD Mudhens-hosted tournament in Bird Island.
The Railcats opened the tournament with an 18-1 win over Hutchinson and a second win Saturday to play for the title Sunday. Park grabbed the trophy following a 10-6 win over Millard Sox (Nebraska).
The opener against Hutchinson featured nine different batters picking up at least one hit. Stanley Regguinti led the way with three hits, including two doubles, three RBIs, three runs and a walk. Zach Helfmann knocked in five RBIs, including a home run and two runs. Henry Odens and Thomas Moot each had two hits and scored twice. Moot also walked twice.
Ben Farley continued the parade with a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Park broke out for 10 runs in the sixth inning.
STefano Giovannelli, Odens and Farley combined to pitch the four-hitter with three strikeouts without a walk or earned run.
The Railcats pitching and defense kept Marshall off the basepaths in the semifinal Saturday in a 6-0 win.
Giovannelli allowed just two hits in a shutout. He struck out eight batters and walked two walks needing 92 pitches.
Giovannelli also went 1-of-2 at the plate driving in three runs. Regguinti was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice. Odens was 3-for-3 with a double and scored a run.
Sunday’s championship featured Nebraska powerhouse Millard Sox facing the Railcats. Park scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning for a comeback 10-6 win.
Millard led 3-2 going into the sixth inning before Park rallied for four runs with two outs with five consecutive singles in the top of the sixth inning.
Millard wasn’t going quietly as they scored three runs to force extra innings.
The Railcats used back-to-back two-run doubles from Giovannelli and Helfmann in the eighth inning to create enough separation on the scoreboard for Brady Walsh to retire the Sox in order with three strikeouts on 17 pitches.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
