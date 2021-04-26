Schmitz allows two hits in a complete game win at Chaska
St. Louis Park (3-3) regained its form in a 4-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong April 23, one night after a 9-5 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The week began with a 5-1 win over Chaska at Athletic Park April 20.
Park pitchers Nick Lanoux and Henry Odens combined to allow two earned runs on four hits against Armstrong. A big 3-run fifth inning sparked by a one-out double by Ben Farley brought in Max Wyatt. Stanley Regguinti’s five-pitch walk included a wild pitch allowing Farley to move up to third base.
Farley scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch while Odens was at the plate. Odens knocked in Regguiniti on a fielder’s choice ground-out to make it 4-2. Drew Bouym followed with a base hit to left field but the inning ended with a ground out.
Odens needed 17 pitches to sit the Falcons down and end the game.
One night earlier, the Orioles tied the game against BSM at 5-5 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Odens tagged a big fly-ball to center field which scored Farley and Zac Helfman.
The Red Knights rallied to score four runs with two outs gone in the seventh as the half-inning began with pop-fly outs. Matt Evans doubled on a ground ball to left field to set up followed by a walk. Ben Thompson followed with a base hit to left field allowing Evans to score, taking a 6-5 lead. Senior captain Jonny Woodford added a 3-run home run to right field to make it a 9-5 game.
Odens picked up two of the Orioles’ five hits in the game while Ethan Schmitz, Farley and Boyum each collected one hit.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s starter Owen Plourde struck out eight Orioles over 5 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits with four walks. Reliever Myles Wahlquist needed 16 pitches to pick up the final out of the sixth inning and the seventh inning.
Park started the week on a high note after with the win at Chaska.
Regguinti hit a single on the second pitch of the game, came around to score on a wild pitch to give the visitors the early lead as the Orioles would leave 10 runners on the base in the game.
Park added two runs in the fifth inning and again in the sixth inning to pull away after the game was tied at 1-1 going into the fifth inning.
Boyum was responsible for all four runs starting with a double in the fifth inning to bring in Wyatt and Hokenson to lead 3-1.
In the sixth inning, Boyum came to the plate with the bases loaded after Hokenson was hit by a pitch. A single scored Favour and Regguinti.
Ethan Schmitz allowed two hits on one unearned run on 86 pitches for the complete-game win.
Park has a busy schedule with five games in six days including a pair of games against undefeated teams to wrap it up. Friday, April 30 the Orioles host Metro-West leading Bloomington Jefferson starting at 6 p.m. After a quick turnaround, Park travels to Wayzata for a noon start on Saturday in a game with Section 6-4A implications for seeding.
