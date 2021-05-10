Stanley Regguinti brings in Zach Helfman in 3-2 win over Chaska on Friday
St. Louis Park picked up a fourth consecutive win during Friday’s 3-2 walk-off victory over Chaska in a crucial Metro West Conference game.
Many St. Louis Park Little Leaguers were on hand as they escorted the team during introductions on Keller Field at Dakota Park.
Stanley Regguinti came through with the decisive swing of the bat to score Zach Helfman in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Park trailed 2-1 coming into the final at-bats, but Ben Farley reached on an error and stole second base to move into scoring position for Helfman’s RBI-double to tie the game.
Helfman moved up to third base on a fielder’s choice ground out by Tait Myers before Regguinti’s clutch hit.
Chaska’s pitchers only allowed hits to Hokenson, Farley and Helfman. Hokenson and Farley also stole two bases.
Drew Boyum gave up two unearned runs on two hits going the full seven innings on 73 pitches. He struck out five and walked one.
Park toughed out soggy conditions at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington for a 7-0 win over Kennedy May 5.
Park scored twice in the second inning and led 2-0 going into the fifth inning.
Regguinti’s two-out double in the second inning scored Stephano Giovannelli and moved Helfmann to third base.
Helfman successfully stole home before Henry Odens struck out to end the inning.
The Orioles added three more runs in the sixth inning on three singles, two hit-by-pitches and Helfman once again stole home as did Tait Myers on Odens’ at-bat.
Kristopher Hokenson struck out eight Eagles over three no-hit innings. He issued one walk before Brady Walsh came on in relief for the last four innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three batters.
The Orioles played three games during the week starting with a crucial 5-1 win at Wayzata on May 1 in a game with section implications. A highly anticipated game against Metro West Conference leader Bloomington Jefferson was postponed from April 29 and set for a 6 p.m. start on May 13 at Keller Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.