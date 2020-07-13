Back-to-back doubles to start the sixth inning broke up an otherwise pitcher’s duel as Hopkins spoiled St. Louis Park at Keller Field in a 2-1 final Wednesday evening at Keller Field.
Joey Hurth then Nicholas Kanitz connected on hard doubles to left field before Jack Mausser’s sac fly to second base allowed Kanitz to score from third base.
Luke Boyum broke up the shutout with a fielder’s choice to plate Giovannelli in the bottom half of the inning. Boyum also drew a walk an stole two bases from the No. 3 spot in the Railcats batting order.
Boyum also pitched two relief innings for Lindenberg who gave up two hits over four innings.
Hopkins’ Ryan McGie scattered three hits in the complete game win, including 14 strikeouts with only two walks. The run given up was unearned.
Junior Railcats go 1-1 before holiday
St. Louis Park’s junior legion ballclub opened the season with an 11-6 win over Norwood Young America in a June 29 game played at Keller Field.
Park’s bats generated runs in 4-of-6 innings including a five-run fifth inning. Torii Eberle connected on a 3-run double as the team piled up three walks, two singles and one hit-by-pitch in the inning. Eberle and Henry Odens each drew three walks as the team drew 12 walks. Odens scored four times.
Eberle was the starting pitcher for Park giving up three earned runs on four hits over three innings. Brady Walsh struck out four batters over three innings to bridge the gap before Odens closed on the door on the game. He needed just six pitches to find three outs including a strikeout.
Farmington handed Park a 10-6 loss on July 1 as the game went into the seventh and final inning with Farmington aehad 4-1 before rallying for a six-run final inning. Park responded with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Odens struckout five batters over five innings on 84 pitches. He surrenderd two earned runs on six hits with three walks.
Ben Farley legged-out a two-out triple to right field in the third inning, scoring on a double to right field by Ben Walsh to plate Farley for the first run of the game.
Chester Bird junior finds success
Chester Bird opened the season with a pair of high-quality wins at Veteran’s Field in Minnetonka June 27 including a 2-1 win over Edina before handing Excelsior a 6-3 defeat.
Against Edina, Chester Bird made two runs in the first inning stand as pitching and defense made some strong plays. Sam Kelm drove in Luke Fredin and Jack Rheineck on a line drive to right field.
Chester Bird uses four pitchers to work either one or two innings including four innings of no-hit work by Ben Thompson, Peter McBride and Ryan Doll with three strikeouts and five walks.
The offense came alive against Excelsior with five-runs courtesy of seven walks in the fourth inning of the five-inning game.
Chester Bird returned to Vet’s Field Sunday before settling for a 2-2 tie against Stillwater in four innings. Both of Chester Bird’s runs came in the first inning as the team began the inning with two walks before a fielder’s choice helped bring the first run in. Rheineck scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.