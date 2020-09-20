Sixty-five years after the Vietnam War began, a Minnesota author has pieced together writings from her late brother that give context to covert American involvement in the conflict.
Using her brother’s journal entries and articles as sources, author Lucy Rose Fischer released the book “The Journalist: Life and Loss in America’s Secret War” with author credits for her and her brother, Jerry Rose.
Fischer, a 40-year resident of St. Louis Park who currently resides in Minneapolis, said, “It gives the term ghostwriting a whole new meeting. I essentially wrote this book with my brother.”
Rose helped bring attention to the war with articles for publications like The New York Times, The Saturday Evening Post, Time magazine and The New Republic in the early 1960s.
“It was a time when Americans were beginning to hear about the war,” Fischer said. “He was one of the first journalists to bring to American attention what the American government and American military were involved within Vietnam.”
Before he died in a plane crash in 1965 in Vietnam while investigating corruption, Rose compiled extensive reporting materials, published a book of photographs he took during the conflict and served as a ghostwriter for the book “Reported to be Alive” about an NBC cameraman, Grant Wolfkill, captured by communists in Laos. Rose also had been working on a novel with autobiographical elements and a book about Vietnam’s history.
“In a way, I’m writing the book he would have written,” Fischer said.
Rose’s widow, who had served as his secretary at the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City, kept his writings and allowed Fischer to make copies for his book. Much of Fischer’s book comes directly from his writings while she writes in his voice to fill in some of the gaps, she said.
“Really, we wrote this book together even though he’s been gone for 55 years now,” Fischer said. “It’s something I felt was a collaboration.”
Rose had been an instructor at a university near South Vietnam’s border with North Vietnam. Having spent a year in Paris, he could converse in French in Vietnam, a former French colony.
“He was drawn into the political situation, was intrigued by it and was fascinated by what he saw,” Fischer said.
Through close ties with a prominent Vietnamese family, he took a position as an advisor to the South Vietnamese government. He had not trained as a journalist but did have a master’s degree from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. When given the chance to work as a journalist, he embedded himself with soldiers.
“He went around the country and interviewed village residents when a lot of terror was going on in the countryside,” Fischer said. “He quickly made a name for himself.”
Of the current book, Fischer said, “It’s a story about a man who wanted to tell the truth about his country and risked his life to do that.”
She added, “He didn’t survive during the years that Vietnam was on all our television sets, but he witnessed what happened before. And he was really very concerned for both Vietnam and the United States about what was happening.”
Her brother used his intuition to ferret out stories, including details of corruption and brutality in the South Vietnamese government the U.S. supported, Fischer said.
“He got into a little bit of trouble from time to time with both the American and Vietnamese governments because he would use his journalist nose to find out stories and write about them because he felt Americans should know what was happening,” Fischer said. “He discovered how America was pouring resources into Vietnam.”
She has been working on the book off and on for decades. Although she completed five other books, she kept coming back to Rose’s story.
“Today when journalists are often at risk and the whole career of journalists is at risk, this is a story I think that is important to tell,” she said.
Forty-five years after the Vietnam War ended, interest has remained in the conflict. Fischer pointed to the PBS series “The Vietnam War,” directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, and the film “The Post” about the publication of the Pentagon Papers detailing U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
The man who leaked the Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg, knew Rose. For “The Journalist,” Ellsburg wrote, “This very personal story by a dedicated, courageous and prescient reporter is riveting – and shockingly relevant to the last nineteen years of our violent stalemate in Afghanistan.”
Fischer noted she interviewed a number of Rose’s friends and colleagues over the years for the book, many of whom are no longer alive.
“He was an extraordinarily talented and dedicated person,” she said of her brother. “It’s a special kind of journalist who is a war correspondent. It’s a very risky profession to be on the battlefield.”
“The Journalist,” published by SparkPress, is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, several other online retailers and local bookstores.
More information and a video about the book are available at prbythebook.com/experts/lucy-rose-fischer.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.