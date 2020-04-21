Luong, Keith stand out in banner school year for Orioles and Red Knights
Over the last 47 years, the Minneapolis Athena Awards has highlighted a senior female student from each public and private high school.
Athena was the Greek goddess of wisdom and skills, according to the Minneapolis Athena Awards website: “She was dauntless as she presided over the Parthenon.”
Several school booster clubs sponsor the Athena program including individuals, associations and the Minnesota Lynx.
Each Minneapolis public and private high school nominated one senior female student to represent the school and class for the prestigious luncheon.
Sarah Luong
Benilde-St. Margaret’s valedictorian for the Class of 2020 plans to attend Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia while playing volleyball for the reigning NCAA Division III national champions in the fall.
“I knew I wanted to go to a high-academic school and not just to go play volleyball somewhere just to play volleyball,” Luong said in a recent interview on Prep Dig. “Once I started reaching out to schools I was interested in not just for volleyball but the academic program and started talked to them it made me really excited about it and now I can’t imagine not playing volleyball in college.”
Luong set the Red Knights’ career record for assists while earning four letters. A captain over the last two seasons, she was also named the program’s Most Valuable Player while leading the team in kills, blocks, aces and hitting percentage as a senior, with her father as head coach Phong Luong.
She was a sophomore setter during BSM’s 2017 Metro West Conference champion season, its first conference title in 15 years.
A Chanhassen native, Luong’s earliest sports memory came in first grade. “I used to cry at my sister’s volleyball games because I really wanted to play but I was too young,” she wrote in her Athena Award application.
She was named a National Merit Finalist, Academic All-State and National Honor Society and plans to major in mathematics at Emory At BSM she was part of the Red Knight Volunteer Corps, Link Crew, STEMinist club and math tutor.
She also earned three varsity letters as a two-time captain of BSM’s Math League team.
Luong is one of 13 members of the M1 Club program from the Class of 2020 to sign to play college volleyball and only setter.
Anna Keith
St. Louis Park’s Anna Keith was a member of the cross country and tennis team as a sophomore in the fall of 2017 en route to earning seven varsity letters (four for track and field and three for cross country) including five All-Conference honors and one Academic All-Conference award for the 2019 fall cross country season.
Now a senior, Keith is the captain of the defending Metro West Conference girls track and field champions this spring and plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the fall.
The four-time Section 6AA finalist in the hurdle events, the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and 100-meter high hurdles. She was fifth in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 47.68 and was fifth in the 100 hurdles final in 16.16 while wearing her race-day uniform including black tall Nike crew socks and a necklace, preferably a cross. Her warm-up routine is complete once listening to “Glorious” by Macklemore.
At the Metro West Championships in 2019, Keith won the 300 hurdles in 48.12 seconds and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 16.93 after going 16.60 to post the top prelims time. She captured the Metro West Conference title in the triple jump by going 32-feet, 8 1/2 inches. Keith was also part of the Orioles runner-up 4x200 relay at the conference final, running the second leg with a relay of Reya Wade, Anna Jennissen and Ava Bishop.
As a senior member of the cross country team, Keith helped the Orioles finish runner-up in the Metro West Conference. She was 27th overall in 22:03.7 two weeks after turning in a season-best time of 20:40.8 at the Litchfield Invite, despite finishing 48th overall. Her best finish of the season came in the second 5,000-meter race at St. Michael-Albertville on Sept. 19. She was 19th overall in 22:30.3.
Outside of athletics, Keith is a student volunteer in the St. Louis Park High School DCD Room, Minnehaha Watershed District Clean-up, completed volunteer sessions at Feed My Starving Children and on youth missions through her church.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JASON OLSON)
BSM senior Sarah Luong is this year’s Athena Award recipient having led the team in kills, blocks, aces and assists in 2019. She is also the program’s all-time leader in assists.
(Submitted photo)
