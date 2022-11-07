The number of privately owned ash trees marked for death in St. Louis Park surged from 90 in 2021 to 1,007 so far this year.
The trend has been growing, with only 24 infected ash trees on private property in 2020, the year after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed that the emerald ash borer had begun to bore its way into St. Louis Park’s suburban forest.
As part of enforcement of St. Louis Park’s nuisance ordinance, city tree inspectors conducted inspections on private properties twice this year, in the spring and this fall, according to Natural Resources Manager Michael Bahe. The city gives homeowners roughly 40 days to remove marked trees.
The city has also been addressing its own ash trees, treating large ash trees with insecticide to kill the ash borers while removing others. Along city boulevards and in maintained areas of parks, the city marked 187 trees for removal this year, up from five last year.
More ash trees have been removed in other natural areas, with Westwood Hills Nature Center taking a particularly large hit with the removal of about 400 infected ash trees last winter. The city has also removed infested ash trees from Bass Lake Preserve in each of the last two years.
“Any ash tree in the city that’s not treated, they will get the bug and they will be killed from it,” Bahe said. “There are very, very few outliers on that.”
The city has contracted with Rainbow Treecare to treat most of the publicly owned ash trees of 15 inches in diameter or more in maintained areas every three years, helping to reduce the number of city trees that have to be removed. The city is treating about 1,300 of its own ash trees. So far, Bahe said the city has not found signs of infection in a single treated city tree.
“It’s been a great project, saving a lot of trees and saving a lot of canopy,” he said. “Our intention is to continue that.”
Through a deal with the city, private property owners can receive a discounted rate of $6.70 per inch of diameter for treatment for ash trees larger than 10 inches across from Rainbow Treecare. The company provides the treatment at a more deeply discounted rate for public trees in the city due to the scale of work.
With the heaviest infestation pressure to date, Bahe cautioned that city staff will have to determine whether treatments continue to provide the level of protection they have for city trees to date. But he said researchers have learned much since the emerald ash borer first devastated forests when it emerged in the United States in Michigan in 2002.
“We’ll see how those injections, those treatments, hold up, but right now it seems to be very effective,” Bahe said.
If city inspectors find a large ash tree on private property that is only lightly infested, Bahe said they suggest that a resident could consider an injection instead of removal.
“You can inject that tree every two years for about 15 to 20 years for what it would cost to typically remove the tree – and you’d keep the tree, so injecting the tree is really a win-win for the resident,” Bahe said.
However, the city requires property owners to remove ash trees that are too far gone. That has led to financial charges for some property owners. During an Oct. 17 St. Louis Park City Council meeting, Finance Manager April Weller said, “The emerald ash borer had a huge increase this year, which required the city to ask and help residents remove their private trees.”
When presenting a report on assessments for delinquent charges, Weller indicated the response to the emerald ash borer led to a large increase in the “other delinquent balances” category that does not include delinquent utility accounts. The balance in the “other” category of unpaid amounts increased from less than $34,000 in 2021 to about $130,500 this year for property owners that received warning letters in September. Weller’s report indicated that the balance had been reduced to about $110,000 by Oct. 10 and that the city continued to seek to reduce the amount outstanding before reporting past-due amounts to the county for collection.
Mayor Jake Spano expressed surprise about the increase in infected ash trees while Councilmember Tim Brausen remarked, “I have three trees in my yard now marked by the city.”
The impact of the emerald ash borer began in St. Louis Park as a slow crawl before the surge this year, according to Bahe.
“Those beetles grow exponentially and then they go on to the next food source, which is the neighboring trees, and the process continues,” he explained.
Like many cities, St. Louis Park in the past planted ash trees extensively to replace elms that perished from Dutch elm disease in past decades. In recent years, the city has sought to diversify the trees planted. As a result, about 11% of the tree canopy for public trees is currently green ash. The city plants trees like honey locust, hackberry, oak, linden and elms that have been developed to resist Dutch elm disease. Bahe noted that ash could someday make a comeback if researchers can determine what has makes the rare ash tree survive a wave of infestation.
But in the meantime, he encouraged residents to take the time now to examine their ash trees. If a tree is healthy and has yet to be injected, he said, “Next year will probably be one of the last years you’ll have a chance to inject them before it’s going to be too late.”
To learn more about signs of infestation and how to address the problem, visit www.stlouispark.org/EAB.
