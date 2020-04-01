A St. Louis Park architect who became inspired to join the profession as a young girl in Brazil has been honored with a national award.
The American Institute of Architects awarded Damaris Melo, who also goes by Damaris Hollingsworth, with a 2020 Young Architect Award for individuals “who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the architecture profession early in their careers.”
The institute description says, “Her empathetic nature and ability to listen closely inform her compassionate approach, highlighting the importance of cultural fluency for the profession.”
Melo, who resides in Golden Valley, co-founded a Minnesota chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects, began a design workshop for urban youth who are interested in careers in architecture and runs Design by Melo out of co-working space at Life Time Work in St. Louis Park.
While growing up near São Paulo, Brazil, Melo met an architect at the age of 7 through her family’s involvement with a church involved with building housing in the area, including their own home. The architect, a young woman who Melo described as “fresh out of school,” left an impression.
“In my mind, she was powerful,” Melo said.
When she found out the woman’s profession, Melo felt inspired to aspire to be like her.
“I wanted to be a boss lady – that’s the only reason,” Melo said with a laugh. “I had no idea what this profession was.... I just wanted to be that woman until the day I went to college. And then I started realizing the power of architecture and the social power, the social agenda that can be carried.”
She attended the University of São Paulo, where she began to learn about how architecture shapes society. For example, she pointed out that cathedrals have been built to indicate a sense of God’s power while making an individual seem smaller and that ancient cities had been designed with agendas in mind, such as protection and segregating certain populations.
“We don’t have that consciousness, but everything you are designing is going to do something socially,” Melo said. “I think having that awareness when you’re designing is a big deal.”
During her last year at the university, Melo received a scholarship to attend Arizona State University through an exchange program.
She had applied even though she said she didn’t speak English well at the time. Because the timing of her application did not fit with the schedule for English examinations, the American university waived the language test requirement. However, the schools involved with the exchange program arranged for her to meet with a professor from the American university at a dinner party when he visited Brazil.
Melo worried she would be rejected for the program during the visit. However, she said her mother advised her, “You came this far. Do you really think that would happen?”
As she wavered in taking the stairs to the dinner party, Melo said her mother told her, “Pray, and go upstairs.”
When she met the professor, who grew up in Argentina, he said he had been traveling throughout the world and asked whether she would mind if he spoke in his native Spanish instead of English. She, in turn, asked if she could respond in her native language of Portuguese, to which he agreed.
“I was like, ‘It works for me,’” she said. “And that was it.”
When she arrived in Arizona, her three Brazilian roommates declined to speak Portuguese with her at home, forcing her to learn English quickly to communicate. In particular, Melo said she struggled with slang that she had not been taught while studying English in high school. When someone said, “What’s up” to her, she said, “I literally would be looking up.”
While she said she sometimes had headaches from the intensity of trying to understand the language, her roommates convinced her to stick with it, and she said within two months she could understand most of her class lectures. She acknowledged that her roommates would sometimes burst out laughing when she suddenly inserted Portuguese words during her presentations in English, but in time she said her professor remarked upon her improvement.
Melo deadpanned, “Yeah, I go from zero to this. But that’s how I learned. ... Nobody would enable me. Everybody was helping me.”
After the exchange program, Melo returned to Brazil but came back to Arizona to work for RSP Architects’ Phoenix office. She began as an intern before advancing in the firm, eventually landing at its Minneapolis headquarters. After nine years with the company, she moved on to DJR Architecture, DLR Group and then Thor Cos. From there, she started her own company, Design by Melo, in late 2018.
Melo formed a local chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects in 2016 as a result of her experiences as a black woman from another country working in the business. Only about 2% of licensed architects in the United States are black, according to the organization.
While she said the CEO of a firm might support her, she said some of her coworkers “were not ready” to work with people like her.
“Because they don’t know what to do with you, they ostracize you, box you in the corner, ignore you,” she said.
At one point, Melo said she considered moving into a science-related field because she felt her work might be judged more objectively. However, she said she meeting with other like-minded architects locally helped her stay in the field.
“So I’m like, ‘Am I crazy? Am I seeing things where there’s nothing?’” she recalled. “They’re like, ‘No, you’re not crazy.’ So their validation of sanity was that this group gave me.”
Her group of peers encouraged her to organize the local chapter of the national organization.
The workshop for high school students developed through a collaboration with Mohammed Lawal of LSE Architects, who has led a similar program for many years. As president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects, Melo organized a 12-week design workshop for high school students beginning in 2018. The majority of participants have been students of color.
“We have to fix the pipeline,” Melo said. “We have to get kids to even know there’s such a thing as architecture and see people like them in positions like mine and some of the other folks here in town – very few. I say that I don’t need to borrow my toes to count how many.”
AchieveMpls, which offers career and college readiness programs in Minneapolis high schools, helps recruit students for DesignSHOP. The University of Minnesota College of Design also supports the program, which includes tours to highlight architecture as well as design projects for students.
Melo said she is impressed by the creative designs the students make.
“It gives me hope,” she said.
The goal is to expand the program to interest even younger students who might not otherwise have an introduction to architecture while also encouraging firms to hire more people of color.
“That’s the hope for now for me is that we can prepare the environments for the future diverse leaders,” Melo said. “This really shouldn’t be this complicated, if we truly believe that we are all equal. But we don’t. That’s the hard mental mindset to break – harder than I think most of us thought.”
Still, she said she has been blessed with mentors who helped inspire her, from her village in Brazil to leaders at RSP who brought her on and taught her the business.
“I don’t think I’ve had those people crossing my life by chance,” Melo said. “I’m a faith person, so I think it was all designed, and that’s the thing that makes a difference.”
She also credited Thor Cos. for giving her the confidence to branch out on her own.
“I was so empowered there,” she said of her time at Thor, which she left before the company closed amid financial difficulties. “I was so nurtured. My leadership was nurtured, my strengths were nurtured and I was reaffirmed all the time.”
Of those abilities, The American Institute of Architects’ award description concludes, “Achieving greater social equity and diversity takes time and strong leadership, and the profession is fortunate to have Hollingsworth’s prominent voice. Fueled by her experiences, Hollingsworth creates spaces that all can enjoy.”
For more information, visit designbymelo.com.
