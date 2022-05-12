Development along the light rail line currently under construction in St. Louis Park continues to move quickly forward, with an application for a project at Wooddale Station formally submitted for approval.
Anderson Cos. and Saturday Properties announced May 3 that they submitted an application for a project at Wooddale Avenue and 36th Street under the name “OlyHi.”
The six-story concept would include 315 apartments south of the light rail tracks at Wooddale Station.
Twenty percent of the units would be income-restricted.
Two buildings are planned, with the building on the west limited to residents who are 55 years of age or older. Units would range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities would include co-working spaces, fitness facilities and entertainment rooms.
The development envisions a public park, paths for bicyclists and commuters, bicycle storage and retail space that could be used for a restaurant or coffee shop, for example. It would include underground parking for residents as well as surface parking for retail customers. Commuters using the future light rail line would be able to use a drop-off and pickup area.
The project team with Saturday Properties will be able to see the development from its office, noted Mark Laverty, director of development with Saturday Properties, in a statement.
“We have enjoyed being a member of the St. Louis Park community and look forward to having a project in the immediate area,” Laverty said.
Greg Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Cos., added that the site is “across the highway from our offices.”
The two businesses are working with DJR Architecture on the plan, with Jeff Mitchell of Hoyt Properties set to provide retail leasing after completion, according to the statement. Saturday Properties would manage the property after its completion.
Last month, the development team conducted community workshops about potential retail uses for the site, access to the area and the design of public spaces, according to a recap from the city of St. Louis Park.
“The community input gathered has informed the developer’s proposal,” states the city website, stlouispark.org.
Developers also conducted earlier virtual neighborhood meetings in February and March on the project.
The St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority has also had input into the project after the authority, made up of City Council members, voted unanimously to enter into a deal with Anderson Cos. and Saturday Properties last year. The businesses have used the name Wooddale Station LLC for their partnership on the project.
The agreement gives the companies access to land owned by the city and outlines a process for them to seek financial assistance from the city.
The plan calls for a one-story commercial building and parking lot that belonged to Standal Properties to the east to be removed.
The companies offered $3 million to buy city land near Wooddale Station when entering into a deal with the Economic Development Authority last year.
The OlyHi application contains more units than anticipated at the time of last year’s deal with the city. The initial plan for two six-story buildings called for 86 apartments in one building and 197 units in the other, for a total of 283 units.
The site had been popular amongst developers. There were six other proposals before the Economic Development Authority before commissioners picked Wooddale Station LLC. City staff and Ehlers, the city’s financial advisor, scored the proposals before recommending the winning partnership. They weighed factors like economic impact, community benefits, racial equity and inclusion, sustainability and the development team’s abilities and experience.
“The development team has an established track record of racial equity and inclusion as evidenced in the diverse team,” the staff members concluded of the recommended proposal.
They added, “In summary, the development team is proposing a transformative redevelopment for the Elmwood neighborhood and is ‘committed to providing a project that the city will view as a model for mixed-use, mixed-income, transit-oriented development’ as well as ‘a showcase for environmental sustainability.’”
Via Sol work continues
The city sought a replacement for the project after financing issues doomed the Via Luna project that had long been proposed by the Minneapolis-based nonprofit PLACE. Plans for that project had included 217 apartments and commercial space.
Work on PLACE’s Via Sol project north of the light rail corridor and bordering Highway 7 at Wooddale Avenue continues, according to an April 25 city update. Work on the exterior is moving toward completion. Sidewalk and art installation as well as landscaping and tree planting are set to begin this spring. Work on interior cabinets and doors is underway.
PLACE announced April 22 that artist Jendayi Berry will create a sculpture in the project’s “urban forest.”
“His piece will be created from poured resin, rolled into a helix shape to suggest a crashing wave,” says the PLACE announcement. “Atop the wave sits an illuminated sphere: the moon, to provide balance with the building ‘Via Sol.’”
Artist Kada Goalen has been commissioned to create a mural by the trail that runs parallel to the rail tracks.
“Kada’s mural features a background of bold colors and shapes, with leaves, branches and natural elements interspersed,” says the description. “The focal point of the mural are five birds, each native to Minnesota, and characterized by their unique traits and qualities.”
Artist Randy Walker is set to create a sculpture near the front entry.
The PLACE statement says, “Randy’s selected design for PLACE Via Sol features a series of painted steel tubes to create a tree-like figure, standing nearly 20-feet tall and with a planting bed at its base that can be maintained and rotated seasonally. The colors of the tubes reflect colors of trees in each of the four seasons in Minnesota.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.