Down 21-0 after three quarters, Park rallies to top Waconia 29-28
For a second time in three weeks, St. Louis Park football won a game by one point.
Fans at the Oct. 15 game at St. Louis Park Stadium saw the Orioles (5-2) defeat Waconia 29-28, after scoring all 29 points in the fourth quarter.
“The kids showed great resolve,” Park coach Jason Foster said, noting the contributions came across the roster on a night they honored the 18 seniors. “Those seniors lead by example and all contributed tonight.”
Orioles junior receiver Stefano Giovannelli caught the first of three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break up the shutout.
Add a second touchdown pass from quarterback Will Dvorak, who found Stanley Regguinti to make it 21-13, but a missed extra point kick kept it to an eight-point game.
Dvorak finished the night completing 16-of-32 passes for 209 yards and threw four touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 16 yards as the team overall averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
Waconia responded with a short touchdown as standout sophomore running back Max McEnelly ran for 60 yards to set up the score. Waconia had a 28-13 lead with 58 seconds to play.
But, Park still had all three timeouts and needed to score quickly to have a chance at the win.
Giovannelli caught his second touchdown of the day on another post route to cut the lead to 28-21 with 38 seconds on the clock.
Junior Jimmy Hager recovered the onside kick to keep the hopes alive.
Park got the ball to the Wildcats’ 35-yard line with 10 seconds to play and no timeouts.
While under pressure, Dvorak evaded tacklers and rolled outside the pocket where he threw to Giovannelli for his third touchdown of the quarter – and 10th of the season with four seconds to spare.
Down 28-27, Foster elected to go for the win. Dvorak handed the ball off to senior Deontez Ross Jr. who followed fellow seniors Zach Johnson and Henry Eaton across the goalline for the walk-off win.
“We battled too hard to get back into the game not to go for the win here,” Foster said of the decision to go for the win at the end instead of kick the extra point to force overtime.
Ross ran for 119 yards on 20 carries after posting a season-high 141 yards against Holy Angels the previous week.
Tough start
Park was plagued by three offensive turnovers including a fumble on the opening offensive play and another later in the quarter which led to Waconia’s first touchdown, a 1-yard run by junior Max McEnelly who finished with 207 yards and two touchdowns.
At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, McEnelly is a tough runner to bring down with the ball as he surpassed the 1,000-yard club this season (1,001 yards on 171 carries in seven games) to go with 11 touchdowns.
Foster said the defense wanted to contain him to the middle of the field.
For a second consecutive week, the Orioles defense faced one of the top backs in the state (Holy Angels’ all-state running back Emmett Johnson ran for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns the previous week).
“Max is more of a bruiser so he got some yards but when our guys needed to make the play, they did,” Foster said as slowing the national wrestling champion was tough.
Waconia led 14-0 at halftime. Despite the mistakes, Foster saw the resolve in the locker room, having an idea a comeback was possible.
“We talked about how those things (fumbles and mistakes) can happen but the kids showed great resolve,” Foster said.
Definitely tested
Park beat Bloomington Jefferson 26-20 in overtime in week two, rebounding from a week one loss at Simley. A week four dominant 31-21 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Park led to a 22-21 win over Orono.
The Orioles rebounded again after a 49-25 loss at Holy Angels in week six to win the comeback on Oct. 15.
Instead of hanging their collective heads after giving up more than 400 yards rushing and six touchdowns to Johnson.
“We’ve had so many close games,” Foster said. “They’ve already been tested so nothing shakes them. We talk about how adversity breeds opportunity and this is a good team. Now they believe it.”
The Orioles wrapped up the regular season at Chaska (7-0) on Oct. 20, after this edition went to press.
With only five days between games, Foster said they will keep things as normal as possible with film work then on the field Monday. Tuesday will be more of a walk-through ahead of the game the next day.
In Section 5AAAAA, Park is joined by Armstrong and Cooper with matching 5-2 records but the Orioles 50.9 QRF rating is the fourth-best out of five teams. In Class AAAAAA, Park is ranked 26th while Armstrong (sixth), Cooper (ninth), Southwest (20th) and Washburn (42nd).
The top three seeds earn first-round byes, meaning they could have an extra three days off before beginning section play.
