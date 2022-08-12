The former professional soccer player helped establish a positive and productive culture around the program, school and greater community over the last 22 years
Chato Alvarado took over the St. Louis Park boys soccer program the same year Andy Ewald became activities director at the high school 22 years ago.
In early June, Alvarado stepped into Ewald’s office and also stepped down as coach.
“It’s surprising to everybody,” Ewald said noting it is increasingly rare for someone who doesn’t work in the school district to put together such a long tenure. “You don’t see that anymore and appreciation for Chato’s time doesn’t do it justice for what he has done with our program.”
Succeeding Alvarado as head coach is Anson Opara who has served on the Orioles coaching staff since 2012.
Most recently as the junior varsity coach, Opara, a La Cresent native teaches math at Park High School. “I know there are some big shoes to fill without Chato being there,” Opara said, ready to step into the next phase of his coaching career.
Opara grew up in La Cresent and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a Master of Education degree. He’s coached at various levels around La Cresent and La Crosse, Wis.
“For Chato, it was his understanding of the game as a professional player, having worked with Minnesota Youth Soccer to understand building up of the youth game,” Opara said.
On the field, fans might see a different style of play as Opara favors a more offensive, attacking-style of play while Alvarado’s teams were known for their defensive ability.
Not only did Alvarado put together successful teams on the field but his commitment to the students helped set them up for success after graduating high school.
One of his most visible legacies is SPAM FC, a St. Louis Park-based men’s league team that competes in the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League, which traces back to youth soccer in 1998. The team competed in the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association Premier League and rolled that success into the high school season, led by Alvarado. After high school, the group of friends expanded to various adult leagues eventually developing into a highly organized philanthropic group called SPAM FC Foundation which helps raise and distribute funds to help provide post-secondary education scholarships. SPAM FC continues to play as part of the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League at various levels.
On the field, Alvarado oversaw a renaissance of the program since joining the Metro West Conference in 2014 compiling an overall record of 65-30-15 during that span in all matches reaching the section final in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The Orioles finished second or better in the Metro West Conference six times including three consecutive titles from 2017-2019.
“He did a really good job in general with the whole program,” Ewald said.
Alvarado plans to help establish new men’s and women’s soccer programs at Alexandria Community College this fall.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
