Periodic in-person classes for St. Louis Park Schools students are coming to a quick end amid rising COVID-19 cases, with the decision coming for some students on the very day they returned to school.
The school district began the year completely in distance learning before opening some in-person classes for elementary school students. Sixth-graders and high-school students followed Oct. 26 with seventh-graders joining them Nov. 5 and eighth-graders coming back Nov. 9.
However, the St. Louis Park School Board reversed itself again the evening of Nov. 9, voting to move to send all students back entirely to distance learning.
The latest revision to the district’s Safe Learning Plan called for middle and high school students to move back to distance learning Nov. 16. Early learning and elementary students are set to move back to distance learning Monday, Nov. 23.
The board also postponed a new Distance Learning Academy that had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16. As a result, the district will continue to use its prior distance learning system.
The vote ruled out the board’s past intention to move to full-day hybrid learning for students in kindergarten through fifth grade that had also been set to begin Nov. 16.
The board authorized Superintendent Astein Osei to speed up the transition to distance learning if necessary. Members plan to discuss the issue again Jan. 11, although Osei expressed doubt that data will support a less restrictive educational model then.
An increasing number of staff members and students have had to quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus, Osei said during the board meeting, which returned to Zoom as a result of possible COVID exposure for two board members.
The case data showed more than 34 cases per 10,000 people in Hennepin County during a 14-day period ending Oct. 24 and more than 35 cases per 10,000 people in St. Louis Park during a two-week period ending Oct. 26. At that level, state guidelines recommend distance learning for students in middle school and high school and the hybrid system for elementary students. However, Osei showed a projection that county cases would exceed 50 cases per 10,000 this month, at which point state guidelines would call for distance learning for all grades. He also pointed to the quarantines.
As of Nov. 4, one staff member had an active COVID-19 case, but 13 staffers had been in quarantine. Among students, the data showed five active cases with 40 in quarantine. Anecdotally, Osei said earlier Nov. 9 four staff members at one school had left during the day to enter quarantine, with some reporting flu-like symptoms.
Boardmember Anne Casey questioned whether the district should move to distance learning immediately, but Osei said that some families need time to find child care while staff members need time to prepare.
Nevertheless, the board voted 6-1 to move up the transition for middle school and high school students to Nov. 16 instead of Osei’s original recommendation that all students begin distance learning Nov. 23.
“Younger children need additional supports for transitioning,” Boardmember Karen Waters said. “Not all, but a large portion of our secondary students have the capacity to be more flexible in a shorter amount of time.”
Osei reiterated his concern about the amount of preparation time for teachers, but Waters argued, “When snow days happen and horribly bitter cold days happen, those are decisions made at five o’clock in the morning the day of, and people cope. And this is somewhat a similar consideration.”
All of the board members except C. Colin Cox supported the move to Nov. 16 for secondary students.
Board Chair Mary Tomback said to staff, “I hope that you will forgive us for cutting short your prep time, and I hope that you understand that it was done for the sole reason of your and your families’ and our students and their families’ safety.”
The amendment to give Osei authority to move up the schedule further and the main motion to change the Safe Learning Plan passed unanimously.
Osei did not include any recommendations restricting athletics this fall, which he noted the district had continued even while beginning the year in distance learning. However, he anticipated that he will make a recommendation about sports at the school board meeting Monday, Nov. 23.
Alluding to concerns about the parents of athletes, Osei said, “What a world we would live in if that same type of energy and concern was connected to all students learning at high levels as it is to athletics.”
Osei, a former Minnesota Golden Gophers football player, said athletics has opened doors to him, but he said, “I personally don’t believe athletics should be a priority over student learning.”
He added that he believes other districts in the area will also move toward more restrictive models.
Beginning the school year in distance learning has allowed the district to dial forward and backward in-person classes as the situation has warranted more easily, Waters suggested.
“I feel actually kind of smug that we started out that way in the beginning, despite some of our neighbors not (doing so),” she said. “But at the same time, we’re living in an unprecedented global pandemic. We have to keep our students and staff safe, and it’s frustrating for all of us.”
Too many students continue to go to school and athletics with symptoms or exposure, she said.
“We still have people who don’t do what they need to do in terms of keeping their mask on in public and staying home,” Waters said. “ I think it’s going to get harder before it gets better.”
Tomback encouraged families to enter distance learning immediately if they are able, despite her past advocacy for more in-person learning.
“It is nevertheless, for my vote, what I feel we absolutely have to do,” Tomback said.
