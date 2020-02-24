Orioles come up short at Chaska 74-73 in Metro West finale
St. Louis Park (13-11) extended its winning streak to 11-of-12 games as junior Raegan Alexander became the third Orioles player to reach the 1,000 career point milestone during a 67-28 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-20) Feb. 18.
The senior night celebration included honoring Jordyn Turek and Shayla Miller before the game, as Alexander needed three points to reach the milestone.
Coach Arsenio Richardson said the opening play was organized by the players to get Alexander a rare opening look from behind the arc.
“The girls knew she needed three [points] but the girls set that play up and she knocked it down,” he said. “She made two 3-pointers tonight and she’s never made a three in a game. So that was super cool to have that happen here at home.”
Alexander is the third player to reach the milestone in a win at home for the Orioles and finished with a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds.
Her teammates drew up a flare screen, a play used to help a shooter find an open look at the hoop which she took full advantage of as more of an interior scorer.
“I’m not necessarily a shooter but they wanted me to score three so that made it more special to me,” Alexander said. “We really play for one another, we care for each other and the 1,000 points shows how much of a team we are. In order to get 1,000 points you have to get a lot of help.”
She had 27 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-48 win over Minnehaha Academy on Valentine’s Day. Faith Johnson had eight rebounds and seven points.
The Orioles picked up 67-40 conference win over Jefferson on Feb. 11 with four players scoring in double digits including 24 points from Alexander, 11 points each from Coley and Miller and 10 points from eighth-grader Kiya Hegdahl.
Turek and Miller each had nine points and fellow interior junior Kendall Coley had six points with seven rebounds and two assists.
Park opened a 40-12 halftime lead and kept the pressure on BSM for the Metro West Conference win.
Park opened the season against four of the top six teams in the state rankings and were 2-10 after a 69-62 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper on Jan. 3.
Since then the Orioles have surged in the win-loss column to sit alone in second place in the Metro West.
“It’s a combination of things,” Richardson said of the accumulation of wins as of late. “We are getting better and everyone is understanding their roles. The teams we are playing aren’t as strong as the teams we played in the beginning.”
The Orioles defense is limiting opponents to 50.3 points per game over the 11 wins, holding five teams to 40 points or less.
Tuesday’s 28 points were a season-best for the Park defense.
Confidence and overwhelming the other team are two points Richardson and the coaching staff has made as of late and the results are paying off now.
“The girls are playing for one another and they are starting to trust the process as well,” Richardson said.
That family aspect is helped by how long some of the players have been together, stretching back to second grade.
The Orioles coach wanted to see them make BSM as uncomfortable as possible through pressure defense and after a sluggish start, “I cannot be mad about winning by 39 points,” he said. “They scored eight right away and they were on pace to score 50-60 and no matter who the team is if we can hold them to 60 [points] or under we will give ourselves a chance to win.”
Up by 28 points at halftime, Richardson said the focus was on self-improvement at that point. “It’s about us getting better and preparing for the long-haul,” he said, working on the little things like being sharp on the ball or talking on defense. “Using this time to get better rather than using this time to practice bad habits.”
Turnovers over the last two weeks have been another area of focus for the Orioles. “We’ve gotten a lot tougher so just taking care of the ball and executing.”
End of regular season
Park led Chaska by four points at halftime of their Metro West Conference meeting on Friday, Feb. 21. The Hawks overcame the deficit to secure not only a 74-73 win but the conference title with a 12-0 record (22-4 overall). The Orioles head into section play with a 13-12 overall record and a runner-up 9-3 record in the conference.
Coley had 28 points, six assists and four rebounds. Miller had 16 points, five rebounds and assists. Alexander had 11 rebounds and four points and Turek had 10 points and three assists. Chaska countered with at least 11 points from four players including a team-high 19 points from Mallory Heyer.
Park received the No. 3 seed in Section 6-4A and hosted No. 6 Minneapolis Southwest Wednesday. The winner faces the winner of No. 7 Robbinsdale Armstrong at No. 2 Wayzata in the second round. First-round pairings: No. 8 Minneapolis Washburn at No. 1 Hopkins and No. 4.
