Aldersgate Methodist Church, a longstanding institution in St. Louis Park, is poised to give way to an apartment building.
The church at 3801 Wooddale Ave. has stood since its dedication in 1951, but dwindling attendance has prompted a plan for the church to relocate.
“Aldersgate Methodist Church is downsizing and sharing space with another local church,” a city staff report explains. “Aldersgate desires to leave behind a legacy of affordable housing for the St. Louis Park community.”
Both churches plan to vacate the space in coming months, the report adds.
The more than 3-acre site would turn into a residential property with 114 affordable units on either three or four floors.
The plan for Wooddale Avenue Apartments prompted strong opposition from some neighbors and support from other speakers at an April 4 St. Louis Park City Council public hearing. Despite the mixed views, the council voted 6-0 to approve several changes to allow the development, including a comprehensive plan change, vacating a roadway easement, approving a plat for the apartment building and changing the zoning from two-family residential to a planned-unit development, a city designation that allows more flexibility in design.
St. Louis Park Senior Planner Laura Chamberlain said of a neighborhood meeting in March, “Commenters in general were opposed to the high-density land use on this specific site while others were concerned not only with the impacts of the development but also of the cumulative effect of recent and future developments in the Elmwood Neighborhood. Commenters were particularly concerned about increased vehicle traffic on local streets.”
They especially opposed a driveway access to the site that had been proposed off Cambridge Avenue, she said. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project with the condition that the driveway access onto Cambridge Avenue on the south of the site be removed.
Several speakers at the council meeting indicated they appreciated the removal of the Cambridge Avenue access but continued to oppose the project.
Blake Chaffee, who lives on Cambridge Avenue, said he is grateful to the planning commission for recommending the removal of the access to the south – a recommendation the council approved.
“There’s a lot of young families, young kids in the neighborhood, and I think the traffic would have been a problem for us,” Chaffee said.
“I think it would have been dangerous for kids that ride their bikes and play there.”
He continued to oppose the plan – but not due to the apartments containing affordable housing, he said.
“I believe that the proposed density is just simply not reasonable in a residential neighborhood,” Chaffee said.
Bryan Miller, another Cambridge Avenue resident, described his concern for his 6-year-old daughter’s ability to play in the neighborhood.
“This is so upsetting to all of us,” he said, describing the situation as emotional to him. “I love St. Louis Park, but I don’t want cars blasting up and down.”
He suggested the space could be used for a park instead.
“There’s all kinds of things that can be done, but it just feels like money drives everything,” Miller said.
Cambridge Avenue resident Ken Savik said the project adds to the sense of residents that they are being “sandwiched in” by new development.
“How long do I want even to live in the neighborhood?” Savik asked.
Wendy Kaufmann, another Cambridge Avenue resident, said the development would change the neighborhood forever. She said she has nothing against affordable housing and supports multifamily housing in general, but she said, “The balance is shifting so dramatically.”
However, Ken Isham-Schopf, a Frederick Avenue resident, spoke in support of the project, saying that the world is changing.
“We need high-density buildings to respond to the challenge of climate change – and all of our neighborhoods and all of our communities face that challenge,” he said.
Barb Patterson, a Wooddale Avenue resident, also spoke in support of the project, saying that she is especially excited that it includes many three-bedroom units for families. She expressed disappointment, though, that only five of the units are reserved for residents making up to 30% of the area median income. Most of the rest are reserved for households making up to twice as much with five others limited to families making half the area median income.
“I hope that we’re on target to just continue to provide some of those deeply affordable units,” Patterson said of the city’s overall housing goals.
Cambridge Avenue resident Dale Tatarek reiterated that opponents are not concerned about the affordable aspect of the project but rather about the density, traffic, and potential for overflow parking, particularly with the increase of other apartment buildings near future light rail.
Council comments
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag asked a representative for the developer, Real Estate Equities, whether reducing the size and scale of the development would be economically feasible. Alex Bisanz, development partner with the company, said planners had already scaled the plan down from 125 units to 114.
“That was really kind of the absolute lowest we could go,” said Bisanz, citing construction cost increases and interest rate hikes.
As for parking, he said the 205 stalls planned exceed the city requirement.
Planning Manager Sean Walther added there is currently no shortage of on-street parking and that the city did not reduce parking requirements on-site despite the proximity of light rail. If parking problems developed, the city could consider restrictions.
A traffic study indicated that the worst-case scenario would be that the development would generate 125 additional trips per day, he noted.
“It is not out of line with a residential neighborhood,” he said of the projected traffic counts. “It was not excessive.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog echoed Isham-Schopf’s call for higher density housing in supporting council approvals.
“We’re a fully built community, and so when a church steps forward and says that they are interested in changing what happens on their property to make space for affordable housing, I believe it’s our duty and responsibility as a city and as a community to accept that offer and to look for ways to develop the kind of housing that we need in the community,” Rog said. “We also need workforce housing in this community, and that’s really what this is.”
Dumalag said the larger units will help the school district’s enrollment and spoke in support of affordable housing, noting that her family could not live in St. Louis Park when moving to Minnesota from the Philippines because no affordable units were available for them.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said money did not drive his decision-making, but he said, “There is little more fundamental to success in society than having a safe, healthy and affordable place to live. And this is about doing our part in addressing this need for our residents and for people that work in our community and businesses that employ them.”
He said he sympathized with people living in the neighborhood who are facing change amid a buildup near the light rail line.
“I understand you’re feeling a lot of it and see that more may very well be coming,” Kraft said. “I do think that this that we can do this in an intelligent way.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen addressed the suggestion to make the land a park, noting the city does not own it.
“The church owns the land,” he said. “The church has chosen to dedicate it to this purpose as they sell it off. They’ve asked our permission, and we’re willing to give that.”
He added, “Please support your new neighbors. They want to live here, too, and they want to be good community citizens, too.”
The city is considering supporting the project further beyond the approvals. The developer is seeking $940,000 in tax-increment financing, which returns property tax money to the developer for a period, and an additional $850,000 from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
