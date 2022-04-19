The first Arizona trip since 2019 helped bring the team together
St. Louis Park baseball dodged less-than-ideal weather to get the season-opener on April 11 with a 3-0 loss at Metro West foe Chaska.
Park sent out Gophers prospect Kristofer Hokenson to the mound for the opener going five strong innings after giving up two runs in the first inning. Junior Stefano Giovanelli worked through the final inning in relief.
After beating Chaska’s Noah Kemp twice last season, the St. Thomas commit kept the Orioles’ bats in check through six innings. Park rallied in the seventh inning but couldn’t translate the success into runs.
“There was a lot to like defensively and pitching-wise to make us super happy,” coach Brian Kelly said. “Offensively, pitching is ahead of the batters this early in the season.”
Kelly admitted it’s tough to get into a rhythm with only one game a week.
Park has several familiar faces throughout the lineup starting with hockey standouts Stanley Regguinti and Ben Farley as a solid one-two punch at the top of the order.
“They bring that hockey-player mentality to the field and are great leaders,” Kelly said.
Captains for the Orioles include Hokenson, Regguinti, Farley and Giovanelli. Add in seniors like Henry Odens, Tait Myers, Brady Walsh and Jacob Favour with juniors Hank Bendickson, Zach Helfman and Zach Johnson to give the Orioles a group of season varsity athletes who know what it takes to be successful on the football field, basketball court or cross country trail.
Look for Walsh to contribute at the corner infield positions when he isn’t pitching.
A pre-pandemic tradition of the spring break trip to Arizona resumed in March after missing the last two years. Kelly said the trip was a new adventure for all of them after missing the 2019 season entirely and the restrictions on the 2020 season. In maybe a precursor of how the weather has not cooperated with spring sports, Park’s scrimmage against Burnsville was rained out. “That was a first for me, to be rained out in Arizona so instead of four straight days of baseball it was three,” he said. “We didn’t get everything out of it in a baseball sense but we did a lot of the team-bonding stuff like cookouts, mini-golf, an escape room, watched an Arizona State game, and some other team-orientated stuff. It was a lot of fun.”
In addition to some familiar names back in the lineup, junior Andruw Vela started the opener at third base along with sophomore pitcher Danny Montanez who will see meaningful innings on the mound. Look for sophomore Graham Sullivan to also make an impact on the lineup.
“We have a good mix of guys working really hard who are ready to help us right now,” Kelly said.
Look for Helfman and Myers to share the catching duties behind the plate and when Helfman isn’t catching, he will be the designated hitter in the clean-up spot to keep his bat alive.
Regguinti had two hits against Chaska and Sullivan picked up his first varsity hit.
For the most accurate schedule, visit MetroWestConference.org.
The Orioles were scheduled to host Kennedy at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 before playing three games in three days April 25-27. Park visits Chanhassen on April 25 (4:30 p.m.), hosts Jefferson on April 26 (6 p.m.) and visits Orono on April 27 (4:30 p.m.).
