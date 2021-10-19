Red Knights use late field goal at Orono for 24-22 win
Benilde-St. Margaret’s football coach Sean McMenomy said it takes four or five games to get an initial grasp of his style of the spread offense.
Over the last three weeks, the Red Knights coach said the team has played good football but it wasn’t until Oct. 15 when the team was finally rewarded with the first win of the McMenomy era – a 24-22 win at Orono.
Red Knights kicker Elliot Huether made a 30-yard field goal for what turned out to be the decisive points.
“I’m just so happy for the kids because they’ve been frustrated and gone through a lot of heartbreak but stayed focused,” McMenomy said after Hill-Murray beat BSM 49-43 in overtime on Homecoming Night Oct. 8.
A week later against Orono, BSM running back Luke Fredin scored from 7-yards out late in the opening quarter to tie the game at 7-7. It stayed that way until five minutes into the second half.
Just 1:45 after Orono’s Aidan Mueller scored from 37-yards out, BSM junior quarterback Jamarrius Courtney found his No. 1 receiver in Max Benning on a 10-yard touchdown. Courtney gave the Red Knights its first lead of the game five minutes later running it in from 8-yards out.
Mueller was the bulk of the Orono offense running for 170 yards on 29 carries. He scored a third touchdown of the evening with 4:43 left. Orono converted the 2-point play to take a 22-21 lead.
Courtney completed 14-of-26 passes for 219 yards and ran for 112 yards on 18 carries.
Benning finished with seven catches for 81 yards to led the receivers and Max Hobbs grabbed three passes for 85 yards. Fredin added 27 yards on the ground and Max Herro finished with 26 rushing yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Ryan Sever led the way with 14 tackles, including 12 solos while defensive end Antonio Fondren added six tackles. Fredin, Brady Wine, and Will Peschel each had five tackles. Will Frattalone and Brian Banks added four tackles each.
“This was a great team win in all three phases of the game,” McMenomy said. “After a heartbreaker we had last week, this was a lot of fun to be a part of.”
The heartbreaker was the 49-43 loss to Hill-Murray, despite Courtney completing 27-of-34 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns including a 20-yard score and the two-point pass to Benning to tie the game at 43-43 with 6:41 to play.
Courtney ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns and Fredin ran for 182 yards and one touchdown.
Benning caught a season-high 14 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense moved the ball against Orono but drives would stall thanks to a fumble in the red zone and a turnover on downs.
McMenomy categorized Courtney’s play as “out of this world” as he’s passed for 1,094 yards. He’s completed 61.4 percent of his passes and throw eight touchdowns, while averaging 4.8 yards per run (79 carries for 379 yards) and six touchdowns.
“The offensive guys are getting into a rhythm now where Jamarrius can get into his (run-pass options), read what the defense is doing and adjust,” McMenomy said of the progress Courtney has made. “Things are moving slower for him but he is seeing the fruits of his labor now.
“He’s adjusted when needed and is making great decisions now after a rough start, but most of all, he accepts the criticism and learns from it.”
Combine that with Benning’s receiving (38 catches for 630 yards and six touchdowns) and Fredin’s rushing (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) and the team is on track to play its best football at the end of the season.
“Max has been unstoppable, our running backs are great then to see what the defense is doing means we are trying to meet that goal of playing our best ball at the end of the year,” the coach said.
As for rival Orono, McMenomy knew it would be a game with emotions on both sides.
Building off the overtime loss the previous week, instead of feeling sorry for themselves, the Red Knights coach said his team walked off the field with their heads held high “and chest puffed out.”
The Red Knights closed out the regular season at Robbinsdale Cooper (5-2) on Oct. 20. The Hawks entered the game off a 42-21 win over Irondale after leading 28-0 at halftime on Oct. 15.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has the worst QRF rating (17.2) among the six Section 5AAAA teams. Holy Angels (5-2) leads the section with an 82.9 QRF, SMB (5-2) with a 66.5 QRF, Richfield (3-4) with a 62.3, South (4-3) with a 41.2, and DeLaSalle (2-5) with a 33.7.
The top two seeds will have a first-round bye for sections which begins Tuesday, Oct. 26. The semifinals are on Oct. 30 and the finals on Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.