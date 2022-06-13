Resiliency proves key as Orioles rally early against Hopkins in Section 6AAAA finale
It took seven decades but St. Louis Park is back in the state baseball tournament after a 7-0 shutout of Hopkins to clinch the Section 6AAAA title June 6.
“Last year was a planting of a flag with this group of nine seniors,” Orioles coach Brian Kelly. In 2021 the team fell in the section baseball final, despite showing they belonged in the state tournament conversation.
“Making the section final was big for this group of seniors who were led by captains Ethan Schmitz and Luke Boyum as juniors,” Kelly said. “They collectively thought, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ And this year that senior group had a goal of making state in any sport, something.”
A number of the nine were also standouts for the football, basketball or hockey programs, which fell short of breaking through the toughest section tournaments in the state with so many perennial powerhouses to compete with.
“To take a ride with this group of guys is surreal,” said Kelly, who is in his seventh season coaching his alma mater.
The Orioles’ only other state baseball appearance came in 1952 when the team shared third place after their game was washed out due to rain.
What turned out to be three consecutive games against neighbor Hopkins began with a 7-3 win June 1 to secure a spot in the section final June 6.
Down one loss in the double-elimination format, Hopkins won the first game in 10 innings 3-0 to force a winner-take-all second game, which started less than a half-hour after the extra-inning affair. The game was a pitcher’s duel between Hopkins’ Gabe Olson and Park’s Kristofer Hokenson, as neither offense could scratch a single run through nine complete innings.
Orioles junior Stefano Giovannelli pitched five shutout innings in the second game after already throwing 34 pitches in 2 1/3 innings of relief in the first game.
He was tagged for three earned runs on three hits in the 10-inning affair before throwing 51-of-82 pitches for strikes in what was the section championship. He allowed two hits, struck out six, and walked one Hopkins batter.
Vela closed out the title game with two strong innings of relief. He didn’t allow a hit or walk while striking out four batters.
Between the games, another Park baseball alum, Connor Cornell (Class of 2017) was in the dugout coaching after another Orioles coach missed the game due to illness. Cornell spent this spring coaching with the JV program and shared a motivating message about how his St. Mary’s University team was in a similar position against St. Thomas in the MIAC playoffs.
“He dropped some great wisdom on the guys,” Kelly said of Cornell’s perspective and how he made the most of it. “He talked to the guys and it absolutely changed the vibe in the dugout. We needed him big-time.“
Message received.
After being shut out in the first game, it didn’t take the Orioles long to generate offense and post runs, scoring four times in the first inning to set the tone.
Ben Farley led off the game with a hard ground ball to right field for the first of three hits on the evening. Stanley Regguinti was hit by a Sajan Chesson pitch before the Hopkins pitcher settled down with a pair of strikeouts.
Farley scored what would be the decisive run as Graham Sullivan’s ground ball was mishandled by the Hopkins third baseman. Walsh brought in Regguinti with a hit to center field and Zach Helfman’s double to left field brought in Sullivan and Walsh to make it 4-0.
Farley also drew one walk, stole two bases and scored twice. Helfman drove in two runs on two doubles and Regguinti was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three runs. He also stole two bases. Giovannelli and Vela each dug deep for a double each at the plate to help themselves out. Giovannelli’s RBI double came with two outs in the fourth inning to make it a 6-0 lead.
Between games, Kelly said Giovannelli and the team needed the 20-minute break. “The cool thing was that after a demoralizing loss like that, they were able to come out and get four runs right away,” Kelly said. The coaches talked with the team between games but made sure to let the players take five minutes to chill and check their phones before one final push to hoist the Section 6AAAA trophy.
Kelly said it was senior Tait Myers who calmed Giovannelli down in the dugout.
Scoring early gave Park the momentum and confidence to make the necessary plays in the field. “We knew Hopkins was light on pitching and we had Stefano,” Kelly said. “Last year we were the ones who ran out of pitching but we earned the spot to have to lose twice and our guys were so resilient. Winning Game 1 was ideal but the resiliency they showed was cool.”
Tacking on the two insurance runs in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth inning was something Park struggled to do during the regular season.
Vela picked up the final six outs of the game in relief, retiring the Royals in order in the sixth inning, and only faced four batters in the seventh inning, striking out the final two batters.
“He was electric,” Kelly said of Vela who struck out Hopkins’ No. 3 batter to begin his relief appearance.
Kelly said Vela’s work ethic is what helps him work in pressure-filled situations. Vela put in a lot of work with pitching coach Tom Spaeth and would’ve thrown a bullpen session at practice every day if the coaches allowed it.
Park received the No. 5 seed among the eight-team Class AAAA bracket and opened against No. 4 Maple Grove at CHS Field in St. Paul June 15.
“Five is fine with us,” Kelly said as the Orioles are 18-7 on the season. “Our mentality in sections was whatever seed we get, we have to beat everyone so it doesn’t really matter which seed we get. We’re going to be in the away dugout in the away uniforms and the perceived underdog against Maple Grove and we love that.”
Over the last seven years, Kelly has preached the idea of a processed-based approach of taking it opportunity at one game or pitch at a time, “Acknowledging the big moments but this is a loose team. Of course there will be butterflies, it’s normal and if you aren’t nervous you are in the wrong game,” he said.
“These guys have done a really good job of enjoying the moment while staying focused – they can enjoy something really cool that we have done.”
State baseball
Class AAAA state quarterfinals and semifinals at CHS Field, St. Paul
June 14
No. 1 Farmington vs. Park, Cottage Grove
No. 2 Stillwater vs. Sartell
No. 3 Andover vs. Chanhassen
No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 St. Louis Park
June 15
Semifinals
June 17
Championship Series at Target Center
Class A 10 a.m.
Class AA 1 p.m.
Class AAA 4 p.m.
Class AAAA 7 p.m.
