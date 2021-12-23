Three juveniles are facing charges in high-profile, violent carjacking attempts at Lunds & Byerlys stores in St. Louis Park and Edina.
Two suspects from Minneapolis, one 16 years old and another 17 years old, each have been charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery charges in the two cases in Edina and St. Louis Park.
A third suspect from Minneapolis, age 16, has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in the St. Louis Park incident.
Two of the suspects – one charged with five counts of robbery and the other charged with two counts – have been arrested. They made first court appearances Dec. 20 and have been ordered detained until their next appearances. The prosecution has filed motions requesting that both of them be certified to stand trial as adults.
St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano said the city is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the third suspect.
Although Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office named the three suspects in a news release, the Sun Sailor typically does not name juveniles who have been charged.
Both incidents occurred Dec. 9. Police responded to the first robbery attempt at about 3:15 p.m. , according to Freeman’s statement, which references juvenile petitions filed in the cases.
A man told police at the St. Louis Park grocery store that he had been in his SUV in the parking lot when two teenagers tried to pull him out of the vehicle, according to the statement from Freeman’s office.
The man said the two teens repeatedly punched him and threatened him with a drill that they had pretended was a gun. A witness told police that one of the teens struck the man with the drill. The SUV occupant sustained multiple injuries.
A second person in the parking lot walked over and asked the two teens to calm down. One of them reportedly began to fight with him until the two teens fled in a stolen SUV driven by a third teenager, according to the account.
At about 5 p.m. the stolen SUV arrived at the Edina grocery store, pulling into a spot next to a woman sitting inside her vehicle, the account continues. Allegedly, the same two teens who entered the SUV in St. Louis Park entered the vehicle in Edina, with one entering the back of the vehicle and one entering the front through passenger side doors. They both repeatedly punched the woman and sought to push her out her door while her seat belt still had been buckled, the account alleges.
The woman honked the vehicle horn, prompting two individuals who responded to the sound to seek to pull one of the teens from the driver’s seat. The other teen in the vehicle allegedly bit one of the men who responded.
The teen in the driver’s seat put the woman’s vehicle in reverse and tried to flee the scene, striking a man in the head with the driver’s side door as he backed the vehicle up and running over the man’s legs, according to the account. The woman had still been tangled up in the seat belt and was dragged through the parking lot, sustaining significant cuts and scrapes to her shoulder, according to the account.
A witness with a permit to carry a firearm pulled out a gun, at which point the two teens in the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the parking lot, according to the account.
Police used surveillance video, witness accounts and tips from the public that resulted from photos police released to identify the three suspects, according to the statement from Freeman’s office. Police found the stolen SUV near the home of one of the suspects. Police searched another suspect’s home, finding clothing they said matched that worn by one of the suspects during the incidents.
