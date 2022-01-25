Two St. Paul residents are facing a long list of charges accusing them of a wide range of robberies, including carjackings, in numerous cities including St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park Police initially identified the suspects after responding to a report of a robbery on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court South in St. Louis Park at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 15, according to the department’s account.
“Suspects threatened to shoot an adult female driver, then took her car keys,” according to a statement from the city. “The suspects left in both the victim’s vehicle and a second vehicle which was determined to be one stolen in St. Louis Park earlier in the week.”
St. Louis Park investigators issued a probable cause arrest notice to other agencies following an allegation the two suspects were driving an Audi taken Jan. 16 in a robbery from a woman on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park.
On Jan. 18, the Audi was located and the driver then fled from law enforcement officers, according to the St. Louis Park statement.
“St. Louis Park officers were not involved in the subsequent pursuit that proceeded through numerous cities,” the statement says.
Taken into custody following the chase were Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, and Nautica Alaja Argue, 19.
“The suspects were found to be in possession of evidence connected to the other incidents above,” the St. Louis Park Police statement alleges.
Wertman had previously been charged in an aggravated robbery involving the use of a firearm in St. Louis Park that occurred in April 2021, according to St. Louis Park officials.
Wertman is on probation for cases involving aggravated robbery and assault and has a pending felony charge for a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, court documents state.
Charges filed Jan. 21 against Wertman include 16 felony counts relating to robbery and one felony count of theft. Argue is facing 13 counts of felony robbery and one felony count of theft. Bail was initially set at $250,000 for each suspect.
Court documents provide the following allegations:
Multiple police agencies allegedly linked the two suspects to a string of carjackings, robberies and thefts under investigation by comparing the time of incidents, using video and by considering modus operandi and circumstance, according to the criminal complaints.
The crimes were allegedly committed in St. Louis Park, Plymouth, Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Edina, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Columbia Heights, Lakeville, Eagan, Little Canada, Burnsville, Woodbury and St. Paul,
The descriptions of the incidents stretches for numerous pages. Future charges are possible.
Court documents point to the theft of a motor vehicle from a driveway on the 1400 block of Jersey Avenue in St. Louis Park Jan. 7, followed by a carjacking the same day in White Bear Lake that involved a gun.
The court documents also detail a stolen vehicle at a motel in Roseville, a carjacking at a middle school in Plymouth, a stolen purse in Little Canada, and an assault and robbery of two individuals at a Roseville shopping center Jan. 9.
A Jan. 10 incident in the court documents refers to a carjacking on the 1600 block of Duke Drive in St. Louis Park, in which a man with a mask allegedly shoved a woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head and elbow on the pavement, while demanding keys in a purse that had already been taken.
Jan. 12 incidents included a carjacking on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Richfield, in which guns were implied, and an attempted carjacking of another individual in the same parking lot. Incidents later that day included an attempted carjacking in Brooklyn Center, in which Wertman allegedly punched a driver of a vehicle in the face and knocked her to the ground; an attempted carjacking at a daycare on the 7700 block of Computer Avenue in Edina in which the daycare owner allegedly pulled Argue off a woman picking up her child; and a carjacking on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South in St. Louis Park in which a woman had been punched in the head. Argue allegedly posted a photograph of herself and Wertman inside the vehicle in that St. Louis Park incident.
Then on Jan. 15, St. Louis Park Police responded to the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue to interview a delivery person who said two individuals threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over her keys. Police allege that Argue and Wertman are shown in surveillance video on the scene wearing clothing similar to that described in other robberies.
St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of a robbery at a gym on Cedar Lake Road Jan. 16. The victim’s phone in that case was recovered inside the Audi involved in the police chase, according to the court documents. The document also alleges the defendants were involved in a carjacking on Jan. 17 in Minneapolis.
Ramsey County deputies encountered the stolen Audi allegedly driven by Wertman with Argue in the passenger seat when looking for Wertman at a St. Paul address on the 1700 block of Maryland Avenue in connection with the crimes. Wertman allegedly accelerated away at a high rate of speed and turned off the vehicle’s lights. The vehicle fled to the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis and then back to the St. Paul address where deputies had intended to search for Wertman. Officers arrested the defendants in the residence.
Wertman allegedly admitted that he stole the Audi but denied involvement with other robberies or thefts and claimed that he did not even know where St. Louis Park was located.
“Wertman also admitted that (he) fled from police but let police catch him because he wanted to see his son,” the account says.
Argue allegedly admitted she had been in St. Louis Park with Wertman Jan. 14 and had been in a photo with Wertman inside a vehicle that day, although she said she did not know to whom the vehicle belonged.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.