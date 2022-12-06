While St. Louis Park City Council members joked about not accepting Larry Kraft’s resignation from the governing body, the newly elected state representative will indeed step down Dec. 30.

Facing no formal opposition in the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives, Kraft easily won his Nov. 8 election to represent St. Louis Park’s House District 46A beginning in January. That triggered a council vote Nov. 21 to declare a vacancy for the remaining portion of Kraft’s term, which runs through Jan. 2, 2024.

