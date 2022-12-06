While St. Louis Park City Council members joked about not accepting Larry Kraft’s resignation from the governing body, the newly elected state representative will indeed step down Dec. 30.
Facing no formal opposition in the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives, Kraft easily won his Nov. 8 election to represent St. Louis Park’s House District 46A beginning in January. That triggered a council vote Nov. 21 to declare a vacancy for the remaining portion of Kraft’s term, which runs through Jan. 2, 2024.
The city process called for interested residents for the at-large council position to apply by the end of the day Dec. 6.
As of mid-day Dec. 6, individuals had applied. They were Paul Baudhuin, Jim Beneke, Jim Brimeyer, Patrick Guddal, Dimitrios Lalos, James Leuthner, DeAnne Markus, Karen McCarren, Sebastine Okere, Michael Siegler, Autumn Way and Richard Webb.
While the council intends to make an appointment based on the applications, voters will eventually have an opportunity to vote on Nov. 7, 2023, for who should represent them for the following term that begins in early 2024.
City Clerk Melissa Kennedy said of the future appointee, “Should they want to seek another term, they would be required to file for office, just like any other candidate who would like to run for that seat.”
During the council meeting, in which Kraft appeared remotely via a video link, the outgoing council member announced he would recuse himself from any discussion involving the appointment of his successor for the term.
“I’m both excited and sad because I really have enjoyed being on council,” he said of his legislative victory. “It was a bittersweet moment.”
Mayor Jake Spano remarked, “We’re proud of him and excited for him, and we are also sad that we will be missing our colleague.”
Ahead of the vote on Kraft’s resignation, Councilmember Margaret Rog joked, “What if we rejected it?”
Laughing, the mayor said, “If we just said no? That would be awesome. Let’s vote this down.”
But the council did vote to accept the resignation, with Councilmember Nadia Mohamed saying she did so “with tears in my eyes.”
In September, the council came to a consensus to undertake an appointment process in which the remaining members intend to interview all eligible applicants to replace Kraft for the year that will remain in his term.
The council will not be able to formally make an appointment until after Kraft’s resignation becomes official Dec. 30, according to a city staff report. However, the city is allowed to begin the appointment process after declaring a vacancy. St. Louis Park’s timeline currently anticipates that the council will make the appointment at a regular meeting in early 2023.
Kraft provided his notice of resignation the day after this year’s general election in a letter to City Manager Kim Keller, Spano and other council members.
He called the election a bittersweet moment in the letter as well, adding, “The more exposure I have to other communities, the clearer it becomes how special our city is, and what an honor it is to serve it.”
He wrote that he appreciated that St. Louis Park leaders have used the city’s strategic priorities “as lenses for all our work.” Those priorities include environmental stewardship, working toward racial equity and inclusion, providing a range of housing and development, offering transportation options and building social capital through community engagement.
“One of the reasons I am most excited about my new role is the opportunity to represent our values and leadership at the state level,” Kraft said. “We’re also at a precarious yet hopeful time around climate change, the issue that motivated me to get involved in politics.”
Previously, Kraft served as executive director of the nonprofit iMatter, an environmental group dedicated to working with youth on advocacy relating to climate change. In September, its program for high school youth leaders merged into Climate Generation as part of the Minneapolis-based nonprofit’s Youth Environmental Activists program, according to an account on giveMN.org.
In his resignation letter, Kraft referenced environmental initiatives that are part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation “meets the moment and is reasonably close to what we need to do in terms of emissions reduction,” Kraft wrote.
“It is also a call to action to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments everywhere to build on the IRA and get us the rest of the way there,” Kraft said. “I’m confident St. Louis Park will continue to lead on climate change, and I aim to help Minnesota step up its efforts.”
He concluded, “I look forward to working with all of you and supporting our city in this new capacity.”
