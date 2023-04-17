sl20NW_seeds2.jpg

Seeds Feeds apprentices work with hydroponics-grown plants in 2020. From left is Audrey Long, Zoe Frank and Liz Hodges. The nonprofit has explored many different avenues of hunger relief in the past.

Community partners and residents of St. Louis Park plan to keep the nonprofit Seeds Feeds active for another year, beginning with its annual Earth Day celebration 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane, St. Louis Park.

Weather permitting, the gathering will include a storytime, seed take-home pots, a light lunch and seed packet packing for giveaways.

Food awaits visitors at an SLP SEEDS warehouse while other food is grown through hydroponics in the background in 2020. The organization has been through a few iterations, including an emphasis on food distribution during the pandemic.

