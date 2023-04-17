Food awaits visitors at an SLP SEEDS warehouse while other food is grown through hydroponics in the background in 2020. The organization has been through a few iterations, including an emphasis on food distribution during the pandemic.
Community partners and residents of St. Louis Park plan to keep the nonprofit Seeds Feeds active for another year, beginning with its annual Earth Day celebration 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane, St. Louis Park.
Weather permitting, the gathering will include a storytime, seed take-home pots, a light lunch and seed packet packing for giveaways.
Another activity, if the weather is right, will be a ribbon cutting for Seeds Feeds’ Tiny Mobile Farm. Visitors will be able to tour the mobile farm and learn more at the event.
Representatives from Hennepin County will also be present for the opening of its fourth “seed library.”
The library will operate on a “take what you need” basis, using a catalog of donations from partner organizations and local food growers. The library will also accept donations of commercially packaged and saved seed.
It was illegal to exchange seeds for personal use until 2015 in Minnesota. The change was made in part due to the popularity of a seed library in Duluth. The Hennepin County library system has since organized seed libraries at the Eden Prairie, Hosmer and Nokomis locations, with the help of Hennepin County Master Gardeners, food sovereignty program Plant-Grow-Share, Seed Sages and now, Seed Feeds.
Organization gets digging
Seeds Feeds was founded in 2012 as SLP Seeds by Julie Rappaport. Rappaport announced that she would be retiring from her duties last year, and the organization’s lease at Lenox Community Center expired in January. However, while the meetings to dissolve the nonprofit were underway, an interest to preserve its nonprofit status stuck around.
With the commitment of new partners, Rappaport said the organization is expected to stick around for at least the incoming growing season. Work will be conducted out of members’ homes or community spaces for the foreseeable future.
The organization is flexible in what it can be in the future, though offerings will have to fall into the human services category as required by the Internal Revenue Service.
Seeds is already going through changes. Two initiatives carried out by fresh board members are a new library garden and the Latino Gardeners Club. If the organization sticks around, it could look very different in the coming years, down to its moniker.
“We changed our name at our five-year anniversary, and this is year three of our second five-year plan ... so they (the board) could choose to change the name again,” Rappaport said.
Other programs planned for this year includes monthly seed packing, urban farm classes at the library Thursday evenings through Aug. 31, and continued partnerships with the St. Louis Park School District.
Rappaport said key leadership positions need to be filled to secure the group’s future. Until then, Seeds Feeds will not be making any announcements about its longevity.
“We’re saying we’ve been hibernating, in deep sleep like all the garden beds,” Rappaport said. “We’ve got a nice season planned, and we’ll see if people step up to bring us into 2024.”
