A St. Louis Park man has died of injuries sustained in a car fire in Golden Valley, confirmed the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office Dec. 8. De’aunte Lashun Malone, 23, died due to thermal, inhalation and blunt force injuries due to a single motor vehicle crash just after 1 a.m. Nov. 27.
Officers from the Golden Valley Police Department responded to the report of a possible motor vehicle crash in the area of Golden Valley Road and Bassett Creek Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle down an embankment, fully engulfed in flames.
Golden Valley Fire Chief John Krelly said it was difficult to conclude the exact sequence of events between the vehicle traveling eastbound and the fire. He said the department concluded the Malone’s car did go off the road and crash into a tree and telephone pole. The department also observed electrical arcing coming from the wires on arrival.
Officers found the sole occupant outside of the vehicle in Bassett Creek with severe burns to his body. First responders rendered aid to the 23-year-old male and moved him from the area for transport to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
According to the coroner’s report, Malone died at the hospital later that evening.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Golden Valley Police Department and State Fire Marshal, with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.
Golden Valley Officer Joanne Paul said the department is awaiting other testing results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.