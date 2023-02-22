A St. Louis Park Fire Department program and a nonprofit have been working together to get folks in the city back up on their feet – sometimes literally – while seeking to reduce 911 calls.
The Community Health Alliance combines the efforts of the fire department with the nonprofit Care Resources Connection. The alliance seeks to help residents gain better care on an ongoing basis with the goal of reducing emergencies and helping control healthcare costs.
To further the work, the Park Nicollet Foundation is donating $270,000 to the city to pay for a full-time care coordinator for three years.
The partnership between the fire department and Care Resources Connection began in 2017 with the goal of reducing medical calls, which a city report says make up at least 70% of 911 calls to which the fire department responds. Amy Lucht, president and CEO of the nonprofit, founded it to focus on the joint effort with the fire department, St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering said, but has since expanded the organization. The nonprofit’s mission is to work with health care, public service and business professionals dedicated to bridging the gaps between the community and the resources they need, according to careresourceconnections.org.
The fire department had already been working on the issue since 2014, partnering with Methodist Hospital and Park Nicollet to follow up with patients after they left the hospital. While successful early on, the program “waned in effectiveness as hospitals struggled to provide referrals to the fire department,” a city report prepared by Koering says.
Thus, the alliance began.
“The Community Health Alliance represents one of the most progressive evolutions in the delivery of community-based care,” says the city report. “Its vision is to improve the health and quality of life of community members. Its current focuses include eliminating the need for 911 calls, educating young people to begin careers in health care, providing community outreach to vulnerable populations and improving processes in skilled nursing facilities.”
Firefighters work to identify high potential for continued future 911 calls and ask patients if they are willing and able to receive help. If so, the patient is referred to a care coordinator who works with the patient’s primary care team, providing referrals and following up on doctor’s orders.
The alliance has been working predominantly with senior citizens, including at nursing facilities. However, the alliance is also working with families served by the nonprofit Perspectives Inc., including the implementation of a Wellness Wednesday curriculum.
The group is also focusing on the future of healthcare, coordinating with St. Louis Park High School on a certified nurse assistant program. Fifty high school students took the class in 2021. A United Way grant last year allowed another 100 students to complete the program, with plans for a similar number of young scholars to participate in 2023. Students take a state certification exam at the end, and a job fair helps connect successful students with potential employers.
In the future, the alliance is considering focusing on culturally relevant mental health resources, more educational programs at St. Louis Park High School, subscription programs for care, and hospice home visits, according to Koering’s report. The alliance is seeking more grants, interns and potential contracts with healthcare providers.
Beyond ambulances
Koering said during a work session with the St. Louis Park City Council Feb. 13 that the current system for emergency medical services in general is focused on putting people in ambulances to go to emergency rooms with little or no services provided after patients are discharged from the hospital.
“It’s had a negative impact on seniors and certainly some of our more vulnerable populations in underserved areas of our community,” Koering said. “Our firefighters are trying to figure out why in the world can’t we fix this? Why can’t we do something? That’s how this program essentially evolved.”
Dr. Michael Wilcox, medical director for the program as well as other emergency providers in the state, said St. Louis Park Fire Department leaders have taken the lead in Minnesota in showing how emergency responders can enter the homes of community members to assist with health care outside of responding to 911 calls.
Regarding high-volume callers to the emergency service, Koering said, “It’s an inappropriate way to access health care, but really, it’s their only option for accessing health care.”
Koering said he and Police Chief Bryan Kruelle are working on ideas to change the city’s dispatch center to triage “low-acuity calls” that do not involve immediate danger.
Emergency responders need to make a change rather than hoping the system can handle increases in calls as the population ages, Koering asserted.
“The system’s not going to catch up,” he said. “It’s really out of sync with what’s happening in the community, and we need to recalibrate that in a different way,” he said.
Resources exist for vulnerable populations, but providers may lack coordination, or residents may be unaware of them, Koering said.
Partnering with Care Resources Connection allows the alliance to access grants that would not be available to a fire department, Koering indicated.
St. Louis Park Deputy Fire Chief John Wolff added that firefighters respond to some calls, such as falls, in which the caller does not want to go to a health care provider. Nevertheless, he said the alliance can help connect the patient to a care team to help them stay in their home.
Wolff said emergency medical services calls had been increasing by 3-4% each year in the past. Since 2019, though, he said the number has decreased in St. Louis Park while calls in cities like Minnetonka, Hopkins, Richfield and Edina have generally increased. Additionally, he indicated current emergency calls to help a person who has fallen represent about 5% of medical calls in St. Louis Park, or about half the proportion for peer cities.
“We think the difference is that when someone falls, they’re automatically referred to the program and someone’s reaching back out and maybe preventing that next fall,” Wolff said.
Firefighters can learn from patients whether they have difficulty accessing medications or food, for example, added Jens Andersen, assistant chief of emergency medical services and training. A record of issues is communicated to a care coordinator and usually handled within a day.
“Emergency rooms are very busy,” Andersen said. “Doctors are very busy. So, it’s hard to figure out exactly what’s going on without following up with that person.”
St. Louis Park emergency responders provided 367 referrals last year, and Andersen anticipates the number will remain close to one per day in the future.
Paul Danicic, donor and community relations officer with the Park Nicollet Foundation, remarked about the foundation’s grant, “Health doesn’t begin and end inside the walls of the hospital or the clinic.”
Funding for the alliance should help prevent unnecessary emergency room visits and prevent readmissions, “therefore keeping beds open to patients who really need them,” Danicic said.
Koering said he wants to “find a path to evangelize” the work of the alliance and “start shouting from the rooftops.” Similar programs have been rolling out in Wright County, Fridley and West Fargo, North Dakota, with assistance from alliance leaders.
Asked by council members why such programs are not more common, Wilcox pointed to the fact that healthcare systems obtain fees for service.
The medical director said, “Until we reach a point where we understand that fee for service in health care is something that is probably going to have to decline and reimbursement is going to be based upon quality of care and keeping patients healthy in their homes, in their communities outside of a hospital and a clinic, we’re going to continue to deal with this kind of issue in the short and long term.”
He added, “This program is exemplary in what we hope to achieve long-term in handling this kind of need for access to health care and using the EMS providers as resources, as members of our team.”
For individuals who want to take a deeper dive into the subject, Koering and Lucht present the Community Health Alliance podcast on the subject. A link and more information are available at tinyurl.com/2p9b44tx.
