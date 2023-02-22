sl23NWalliance.jpg

The Community Health Alliance podcast focuses on fire department and nonprofit work to improve health outcomes and reduce 911 calls.

A St. Louis Park Fire Department program and a nonprofit have been working together to get folks in the city back up on their feet – sometimes literally – while seeking to reduce 911 calls.

The Community Health Alliance combines the efforts of the fire department with the nonprofit Care Resources Connection. The alliance seeks to help residents gain better care on an ongoing basis with the goal of reducing emergencies and helping control healthcare costs.

