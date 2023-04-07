St. Louis Park Engineering Director Debra Heiser explains why city staff desires greater study of winter parking restrictions amid increasing record snowfalls to the City Council in a March 20 study session. To Heiser’s left is Jay Hall, public works director.
A St. Louis Park map shows areas in which parking is typically restricted to one side of the street as a result of snowfall. The St. Louis Park City Council has directed city staff to study whether parking on certain streets should be permanently restricted in future winter seasons. Those findings, including proposed locations, will be reviewed by the Council before next winter.
Parking on one side of the street may become a permanent winter feature in some areas of St. Louis Park. The St. Louis Park City Council offered its support for further study of the issue at its March 20 study session. According to agenda documents, city staff will bring a recommendation back to the Council later this year.
Debra Heiser, the city’s engineering director, told the Council that continued record snowfalls necessitated the study. She shared that the six most recent winters had brought some of the most significant snowfall in the past 20 years.
“What we’re looking at is from a climate resiliency perspective, assessing how climate change will create new challenges for us and adapting,” Heiser said.
Winter parking restrictions, not to be confused with snow emergencies, occur when there is an excess of snow accumulation that creates traffic issues on city streets. According to city staff, a season with 60-70 inches of total snowfall will often trigger restrictions. A typical seasonal snowfall is 51 inches.
“What happens is we get a lot of snow, and that boulevard just can’t accept the snow anymore so the street width gets narrow,” Heiser said.
Narrower streets can create disruptions to the flow of vehicle traffic and make it difficult for plows, fire trucks and other public works and emergency services to access the area.
A specific area of study will be on the areas most affected by excessive snow accumulation. Heiser said there are specific streets with “similar characteristics” that might be good candidates for permanent winter parking restrictions. A large factor was the width of roads; Heiser said the majority of problem streets were less than 27 feet wide.
A preliminary solution is installing permanent winter parking signs in those areas.
“Then it’s just every year, we don’t have to react [or] put off other things we’re working on,” Heiser said.
Another consideration is to restrict parking citywide. Heiser said city staff was not leaning toward that option due to “parking demand around higher density areas.”
Members of the council voiced their support for the study.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said she believed many residents would be favorable to the change. She added that residents had been “pleased” with how the recent restrictions had been rolled out. She wondered whether residents on some areas might appreciate one-sided parking restrictions year round.
Several others members said they would be interested in knowing which streets would be considered for the restrictions. Heiser said she did not have specific data to share on the roads at the meeting.
A unique year
This year, mandatory winter parking restrictions went into effect in mid-January. It is one of four winters that have triggered parking restrictions since 2010.
Outgoing Public Works Superintendent Jeff Stevens told the Council it was the weather, not plow drivers, that triggered the restrictions this season. He called the accumulation “unique,” with a rain event happening in December, January and February.
“We had a lot of snow in December, then we had a rain event that iced everything over, and then we went into deep freeze,” Stevens told the Council.
He told the Council that rain caused the snow in the boulevard to flow to the gutter lines, and the deep freeze “set the system for the entire snow season.”
“And then you have another rain storm. ... It can’t flow anywhere because the ground is frozen. So it migrates to the curb line and that’s where it sits,” Stevens said.
The most recent rain in February pushed the accumulation even farther, now more than two feet from the curb line in some areas, Stevens said.
