St. Louis Park Engineering Director Debra Heiser explains why city staff desires greater study of winter parking restrictions amid increasing record snowfalls to the City Council in a March 20 study session. To Heiser’s left is Jay Hall, public works director.

Parking on one side of the street may become a permanent winter feature in some areas of St. Louis Park. The St. Louis Park City Council offered its support for further study of the issue at its March 20 study session. According to agenda documents, city staff will bring a recommendation back to the Council later this year.

Debra Heiser, the city’s engineering director, told the Council that continued record snowfalls necessitated the study. She shared that the six most recent winters had brought some of the most significant snowfall in the past 20 years.

St. Louis Park has occasionally implemented winter parking restrictions when snowbanks restrict access for emergency vehicles, as seen in this file photo.
A St. Louis Park map shows areas in which parking is typically restricted to one side of the street as a result of snowfall. The St. Louis Park City Council has directed city staff to study whether parking on certain streets should be permanently restricted in future winter seasons. Those findings, including proposed locations, will be reviewed by the Council before next winter.

