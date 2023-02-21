sl23NWolyhi_2.jpg

An architectural rendering depicts the OlyHi development planned by the Southwest Light Rail Transit line’s Wooddale Station.

A development along the Southwest Light Rail Transit line could gain more than $12 million in tax assistance from St. Louis Park officials.

City leaders are tentatively slated to consider a request for tax-increment financing for the OlyHi proposed development at Wooddale Avenue and West 36th Street next month.

