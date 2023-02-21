A development along the Southwest Light Rail Transit line could gain more than $12 million in tax assistance from St. Louis Park officials.
City leaders are tentatively slated to consider a request for tax-increment financing for the OlyHi proposed development at Wooddale Avenue and West 36th Street next month.
Saturday Properties and Anderson Cos. are leading the development, which is valued at $105 million. It would include two large buildings, each six stories in height. The buildings would include a total of 315 apartments, 63 of which would be income-restricted. Thirty-two of those would be available to households making up to half the area median income while the rest would be limited to households making 60% of the area median income. The developer anticipates that 69 of the apartments in the project would be marketed to tenants 55 years of age or older. Rooftop solar panels would be installed as part of the plan.
The project would also include commercial space, a public plaza next to the light rail station at Wooddale Avenue and underground parking.
To facilitate the project, the city’s Economic Development Authority (made up of city council members) plans to sell city-owned property at 5950 W. 36th St. for $3 million.
The developers say that a financing gap prevents the project “from achieving a market rate of return sufficient to attract financing,” according to a city staff report. The city’s financial consultant, Ehlers, stated that up to $12.18 million in tax-increment financing assistance is warranted.
With TIF, new taxes generated by a project are returned to a developer for a period to pay for specific purposes, such as demolition, site cleanup or infrastructure improvements. Afterward, jurisdictions like the city and school district receive the full value of taxes generated on the site. In the case of the OlyHi project, the city estimates the period would last about 18.5 years – longer than the 15 years a city policy lists as its preferred maximum length of time.
The two companies entered into a preliminary development agreement with the Economic Development Authority in 2021 after the entity sought proposals for the area in 2020.
That action followed the failure of an envisioned Via Luna project by the nonprofit developer PLACE. The site would have included apartments and a hotel. PLACE’s Via Sol site, north of the rail corridor near Highway 7 and Wooddale Avenue, did move forward and has since opened.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved a planned unit development and other measures for the OlyHi project last August. The developers have already received grants of $2.5 million from sources like the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County.
A city staff report on the project last month said the project would exceed St. Louis Park’s Green Building Policy. The development would be designed for energy efficiency, would use low-flow plumbing fixtures, would be designed to reduce water used for irrigation and would use materials with low levels of volatile organic compounds. The windows would be designed to maximize light into spaces during the day. Electric vehicle charging stations would be installed, with accommodations for more in the future.
The developers plan to begin building within a month of obtaining the city property, with the project substantially completed within two years after construction starts. Saturday Properties would continue to manage the property after its completion.
‘Extraordinary redevelopment costs’
The request for TIF is based in part on the presence of two existing 1950s buildings containing asbestos that will need to be removed to make way for the development.
“Additionally, the site is environmentally challenged, requiring abatement and soil remediation with the removal of the contaminated soil off-site,” the city staff report says.
The document also lists the cost for underground parking, solar panels, the public plaza and apartments with rents priced below market rates for 25 years as “extraordinary redevelopment costs” that would affect the developers’ ability to attract financing.
The city staff report calls the developers’ application for assistance “a considerable financial request” but lists “numerous public benefits” like the income-restricted units, sustainability features and solar power along with planned community spaces, public art and “affordable commercial space.”
The document also cites increased development costs, such as construction materials, labor costs and interest rates, in laying out the case to exceed the preferred term for TIF in city policy.
The Economic Development Authority plans to conduct a public hearing on the purchase agreement sometime in March. The authority and its members, acting later as the City Council, would then vote on approval of the agreement and a redevelopment contract.
