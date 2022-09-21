RS22NW_anniversary2.JPG

Former RSI Second Grade Teacher Sonia Tuduri leads a singalong with an audience gathered to celebrate the school’s 35th anniversary Sept. 17.

Students, parents and alumni met at the former Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School (now Robbinsdale Middle School) Sept. 17 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of District 281’s first language immersion program.

Visitors enjoyed ice cream, live music from a mariachi band and activities for children, billed as a “mini fiesta fun fair.” Local Minnesota House Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) was there to formally present the school with a legislative resolution honoring its milestone.

Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School’s first Kindergarten teachers, Laurel Martinez and Molly Bailey Quinn recall memories of the school’s first years.
Students, parents and alumni of Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School sing and dance with current and former educators to ring in the school’s 35th year.

