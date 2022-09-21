Students, parents and alumni met at the former Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School (now Robbinsdale Middle School) Sept. 17 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of District 281’s first language immersion program.
Visitors enjoyed ice cream, live music from a mariachi band and activities for children, billed as a “mini fiesta fun fair.” Local Minnesota House Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) was there to formally present the school with a legislative resolution honoring its milestone.
Perhaps the most special part of the event was its guest speakers. Teachers Molly Bailey Quinn and Laurel Martinez shared a microphone in a filled middle school auditorium to tell stories about the school from then to now.
Quinn and Martinez have taught at RSI since it was founded. In those first years, they recalled a significant effort from parents to draw enough enrollment for four classes. At the time, the school was known as the Language Immersion Program, and was located in Golden Valley at the Sigurd F. Olson School (now Olson Elementary).
There was excitement that it was only the second of its kind in Minnesota. Martinez said the novelty of the new school attracted media attention, and it wasn’t uncommon for Golden Valley-based KARE 11 to pop in. She remembered with chagrin a time when she was balancing an administrator sitting in on her lesson as the broadcasting station’s videographers collected b-roll in the classroom.
The two have been steadfast in their commitment to the school since, and Quinn continues to teach at the school’s new location on Medicine Lake Road in New Hope. They voiced their appreciation for the parents that support the school year after year.
“If not for the support of the parents, we never would have made it,” Martinez said.
“Thank you all for allowing us to share our lives, because you took that journey with us,” Quinn said. “It was just really a wonderful journey from the very beginning.”
RSI Principal Ken Habel called the pair “icons” for their “impact in our seven suburbs and Minneapolis.”
Other speakers included Superintendent David Engstrom, School Board Director and parent alumni John Vento, RSI Co-Principal Alejandra Estrada-Burt and student-turned-teacher Maureen McCullagh Schmidt.
A slideshow of photos of former students and staff drew laughs and cheers from the audience. At the presentation’s end, second-grade teachers and music teachers from then and now took the stage to lead a series of Spanish-language singalongs. Adults took the fun further that evening at Wicked Wort Brewing in Robbinsdale for an alumni event.
