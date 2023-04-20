A small event space opening near the Oriole football stadium in St. Louis Park has its roots in local business lore. Doc’s Hall, a 49-person reservable venue, is now open in the historic Walker Building next door to Sota Clothing.
Sota Clothing Owner Spencer Johnson has been rehabbing the space for several years so it can once again be a place for social gatherings. In the 1900s, it was home to a pool hall, barbershop and candy/tobacco store owned and operated by Lewis Brown, known to all as “Doc.”
Johnson’s sister and business partner, McKenzie Veum, said her brother bought the Walker building in 2018 with the intention of opening the business’ first retail store. The Minnesota-pride apparel brand made its sales through online retail and pop-ups at the Minnesota State Fair.
“The idea was to have retail, offices, warehouse all in one spot,” Veum said. “But when we got the building we knew that Doc’s Hall, or what we now know as Doc’s Hall, needed to be built out.”
During the buying process, the St. Louis Park Historical Society shared the history of the building, including details of “Doc” Brown’s trifecta of businesses. The clientele brought in by the Brown family helped establish Walker Street as a hub in the burgeoning village.
“From what we’ve understood, (Walker Street) was the central social scene of St. Louis Park at the time,” Veum said. “I believe Walker was supposed to be the downtown of St. Louis Park in the 1900s, but it didn’t end up getting developed that way.”
Veum said the wide roads on Walker are further evidence that the city once had big plans for the area.
The renovations
At the time of Johnson’s purchase, decades of renovations had made the barbershop and pool hall space unrecognizable. The open space had been divided, walled and divided and walled again into a 1990s-era office suite.
So, Johnson and company got to work. Veum rattled off the list of improvements they took up on the city’s oldest building.
“We exposed the brick, the original hardwood floors, we exposed the ceiling beams and knocked down the walls that had been put up for the offices,” she said.
The goal was not to make the space identical to what it had looked like at the turn of the 19th century, but modern tastes welcomed the return of many elements of the Walker’s original character. Historical photos show white walls, high ceilings, and plenty of patrons in caps and dress slacks visiting the barbershop and rear pool hall in its heyday.
Veum said that the renovation turned up a strange assortment of artifacts, including peanut jars and a pair of women’s boots.
Some notable fixtures missing are from the building as well. According to recollections on file at the historical society, there was an exterior barber pole that Brown learned to turn seven and a half times so it’s revolutions would halt exactly at closing time. Spittoons and stomped out cigarettes were commonly seen scattered on the floor of the pool hall. Perhaps most notable was an aquarium in the front window of the shop, which housed Brown’s pet alligator for 13 years. Those that have provided their recollections to the historical society are not certain whether the creature, given by a Florida friend, eventually died in captivity or escaped its enclosure.
Continued commerce on Walker Street
Doc himself was described as a quiet and precise man. The historical society believes that Doc got his nickname simply because it was a common name for barbers. He moved to St. Louis Park from his hometown in Staples-Motley, and met his wife, Anna Keller, at his residence in the St. Louis Park Hotel. Keller and her family had been hired to manage the hotel by notable Twin Cities figure T. B. Walker.
Keller told the historical society that she met Brown in the dining room, and recalled being immediately smitten. The two were married in 1902 and had seven children.
Brown’s businesses operated for several decades, surviving a fire in 1917 and a tornado in 1925.
The business was described in historical society interviews as a gathering place for young men.
In a historical society interview, Don Swenson said his father was a loyal customer of Brown’s. He characterized the pool hall as a social spot that didn’t welcome mischief.
“My mother was very direct about her two sons not getting involved in whatever it was that went on in a pool hall,” Swenson said. “So far as I know, Doc ran a good establishment that was patronized as a ‘hang out’ for the younger men in the community, but never a real trouble spot.”
Brown also served as a village assessor, a baseball coach and record-keeper for the town team, and a mason in the Park Rebekah Lodge, Oddfellow Lodge and Paul Revere Masonic Lodge.
It wasn’t until Brown contracted cancer in 1942 that he hung up his shears and cue sticks, the society reports. He died that year at the age of 65.
Veum said Sota Clothing has enjoyed looking back at the history of their new home as they look forward to their own growth within it in the future.
Sota Clothing was an idea that her brother developed while in school at the University of Minnesota, and turned into a family business upon graduation. He now counts three of six family members he grew up with in Eden Prairie as business partners.
With a more than doubling of space for the business, Sota Clothing will next add its own chapter in the story of commerce on Walker Street. Veum thinks, all things considered, it will be a positive one
“We’re doing well,” Veum said.
