Building off of the success of writing a land acknowledgment for the St. Louis Park School District, a district American Indian committee will take on its biggest project to date: the hosting of a powwow.
All are welcome to the debut event 12-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. The day will feature dancing, drumming and food.
Reyna Archie and Aza Ochoa Jr. will serve as head dancers, and host drumming will be provided by the Hoka-Hey Singers.
The event is presented by the American Indian Parent Advisory Council and the St. Louis Park High School’s Youth Intertribal Council.
The powwow was not planned around a specific tribal tradition, but will focus on honoring youth. Sammi DeFoe, the chair of the AIPAC, said the theme was decided in conversation between the two councils.
“We asked our high school youth intertribal council to provide who or what we would like to honor and they chose the youth,” DeFoe said.
She added that there was no particular significance to offering it this time of year, but coinciding it with the end of the school year honored the district’s Native American students in its own way.
From there, it was decided that the powwow would be a traditional one.
“There are two types of powwows: traditional and contest,” DeFoe said. “The one we are hosting ... will be more ceremonial in nature and the dancers may be gifted a minimal amount of money for their attendance. Contest powwows are larger and competitive that provide large monetary prizes for dancers.”
Attendees are welcome to drop in to the ceremony at any time, but DeFoe highly recommended arrival shortly before the 1 p.m. grand entry.
“Grand entry is a must-see, so you can see all the dancers dressed in their regalia at once,” DeFoe said.
Acknowledging history
The committee had long-hoped to begin hosting powwows, but had other matters it needed to address first.
First on the list was the creation of a land acknowledgment, which was made official two years ago. It is now read before school board and other official district meetings.
DeFoe said through the process of penning this statement, the native community was able to reintroduce itself.
“We had a ceremony and feast and gifted the school board members star quilts in honor of taking the right steps forward in the significance of acknowledging the authentic history of North America that has been inaccurately portrayed for generations,” DeFoe said. “This phase created a foundational understanding of the various native groups in (St. Louis Park) and provided historical context to support our students, families and community.”
If all goes to plan, the powwow will become a repeat event in St. Louis Park. DeFoe said she would like to continue to improve upon it by collaborating with other school districts.
Powwow etiquette
Like any cultural event, powwows come with a set of customs and etiquette. As this will likely be many in the community’s first experience at a powwow, the district has compiled a list of dos and don’ts for attendees.
For the most part, it’s best to listen to the emcee and watch what others are doing.
Avoid fingerpointing; instead, attendees can gesture with their heads.
There will be songs that require standing and removing one’s hat, including the grand entry.
Recording or taking photographs is not always welcome. Avoid touching regalia and other items unless given permission, and avoid wearing revealing clothing.
The powwow circle is a special space that carries its own set of rules. Those not dancing should steer clear of the circle, and one should not dance in the circle with a child in their arms. If a dancer drops something, do not pick it up.
Questions about etiquette can be answered by the emcee, the arena director or the powwow committee at the event.
DeFoe has attended “dozens and dozens” of powwows as a visitor, but this one will be the first she is at as a lead organizer. She hopes it will further amplify the Native voice in her community.
“Our AIPAC committee has been envisioning this for the past couple of years,” DeFoe said. “We saw the need to allow the community to see that we are still here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.