sl18nw_powwow.jpeg

A drawing by St. Louis Park student Calvin Ombaso features a parental figure and child embracing. The drawing was made for the 2023 St. Louis Park Honoring the Youth Powwow, which will take place 12-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park.

 (SUBMITTED IMAGE)

Building off of the success of writing a land acknowledgment for the St. Louis Park School District, a district American Indian committee will take on its biggest project to date: the hosting of a powwow.

All are welcome to the debut event 12-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. The day will feature dancing, drumming and food.

