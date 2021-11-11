District 281 students, their families, and anyone else within the community is invited to attend one of several mini COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday, Nov. 17. The clinics will take place at different times between 12:30 and 7 p.m. at five schools.
The clinics are the result of a partnership between the school district and Community Care Clinics of Minnesota.
Vaccination offerings are being ramped up around the state following the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5 to 11. At the clinics, slots for a first, second, or booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for students over the age of five.
A second clinic series will take place Wednesday, Dec. 12 for those needing a second dose.
To avoid disruption to learning, clinic-goers must check in to the clinic through the participating schools’ main office. Minor’s will need to have a signed parent or guardian consent form at the time of the clinic.
Fore more information, visit rdale.org/covid.
