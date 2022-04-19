Ronn Seim is glad to be volunteering in person again for Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Twice a week, Seim makes the drive from his home in Plymouth to Noble Elementary School in Golden Valley. He supports a second- and fifth-grade classroom for an hour each, working one-on-one with students on math, social studies and reading.
He was nearing his first full year of service at Northport Elementary in Brooklyn Center when the pandemic hit. As teachers and administration grappled with the abrupt shift to virtual learning, Seim and the district’s other 567 weekly volunteers went inactive.
There were some attempts to incorporate volunteers into distance learning, but it only seemed to complicate the process.
“I did do one video reading a book for Ms. Riebe’s class to see how that worked,” Seim said.
The recording was played back to students, but for all parties involved, it wasn’t the same.
After students and teachers returned to the classroom, administration hesitated to reintroduce its volunteers, many of whom were of retirement age. Putting them in a congregate setting seemed like an unnecessary risk.
Noble Principal Michael Rieckenberg said the absence of volunteers didn’t go unnoticed.
“We could feel it with the students, and we were getting communication from the volunteers that they missed it and wanted to come back,” Rieckenberg said. “Even now, whenever they can’t make it, the kids get sad. They build these relationships with students that are amazing to see.”
Seim agreed there’s a unique energy that young students reserve for adults helping out in the classroom.
“If you’re there when I first come in the room, it’s ‘Oh, Mr. Seim! Can I go with Mr. Seim?’” he said. “It’s less about me, I think, than it is about them getting dedicated attention.”
The teachers that he supports, Andrea Good and Caitlin Riebe, agreed as well.
“Ronn is a fantastic addition to our classroom,” said Good. “The kids love to be in his groups.”
“My students love working with him and all of them would choose to work with him if they could,” said Riebe.
A ‘critical’ aid to education
Before the pandemic, the district and Robbinsdale Community Education thanked those that give their time during National Volunteer Week with a recognition breakfast, complete with keynote speakers and themed entertainment. For the 2022 National Volunteer Week (April 17-23), celebrations are simpler: volunteers were offered small tokens of thanks, like handwritten notes by those they directly support.
Superintendent David Engstrom said the benefit of community volunteers to the district continues to be “critical.”
“I love walking through our schools and seeing these generous people helping our students in so many ways – especially when it involves sharing a good book,” Engstrom wrote in a statement to the Sun Post. “The value of these relationships is incalculable.
“In addition to those who volunteer in our schools and programs, I want to shout out to others: those with Seven Dreams Education Foundation, who produce the fabulous and fun Bird Bash every year, and those who plan and execute the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the benefit of local food shelves.”
The district’s volunteer program, Volunteers in Partnership, continues to rebound from its hiatus in 2020. Coordinator Mindy Potvin reported that in the 2021-2022 school year, the program oversaw 267 weekly volunteers and another few hundred others offered support on projects.
Prior to March 2020, there were more than 2,000 people who logged nearly 30,000 service hours.
The program may be more important now than ever, as teachers work to fill gaps in knowledge due to inconsistent learning during the pandemic. Riebe said she tries to meet her second-grade students needs, but it is difficult when those knowledge gaps are present, especially in foundational areas.
“There are always students who need more practice and support with prior concepts than I can realistically provide while balancing whole group and small group instruction on the current standard,” said Riebe.
Potvin said the program plans to put more volunteers in classrooms, pandemic permitting, as the 2022-2023 school year rolls around. Needs are often concentrated in tutoring learners of all ages in reading and math. Volunteers also take part in after-school care, pen pal programs, media center monitoring and preparing for and helping at special events.
Instilling confidence
Before his interview, Seim and second-grader Le’narah George hovered over a tablet at a tiny desk in a Noble Elementary hallway. They were working on George’s math skills using an educational application called Redbird. George said the questions on the tablet were difficult, but she said Seim helped her understand when he took them offline.
“We put our fingers up, and we just count how many we need,” she said, demonstrating with little fingers.
Seim said he believed some may hesitate to volunteer in schools due to their lack of knowledge of the subject material or general “fear of the unknown.” In reality, he feels the job is much simpler: aside from holding a student’s attention, his main priority is to instill confidence.
“I’m trying to find ways to help them and have them feel good about what they’re doing, and if they have confidence, that’s half the battle. Like with math, if they think they can do it, there’s a better chance they’re going to do it,” he said.
Seim learned of the volunteer program through his church, Mount Olivet Lutheran in Plymouth. He was raised in a household of educators, had experience working with children as a youth sports coach, and was curious about what students who were about the same age has his grandchildren were learning.
“My parents were all about lifelong learning ... and I know not all kids have that kind of encouragement,” he said.
Seim has enjoyed the funny eccentricities of the students, and their spontaneity: a recent highlight was two weeks ago when a second-grader surprised him with a hug after their session. There are some rules with volunteers and students hugging, so he gave the student a pat on the back. The moment wasn’t any less sweet.
“That’s – you know – pretty solid,” said Seim.
To learn more about volunteering, visit cec.rdale.org/community/volunteer.
