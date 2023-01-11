RS12NW_playground.JPG

A map highlighting a future view Wildwood Park, north of the School of Engineering and Arts, without the school playground. Per an easement agreement with the city of Golden Valley, the playground will be removed from its current place near the park and relocated west of the school (drawn here as the box to the left).

 (SUBMITTED MAP)

The Robbinsdale Area School District has agreed to a request by the Golden Valley city officials to move the playground at the School of Engineering and Arts. The playground is currently situated north of the elementary school building at 1751 Kelly Drive near Wildwood Park.

The city asked that the playground be moved in order to make room for an infiltration basin and establish a wetland wooded area as part of an ongoing flood mitigation project in the area. In exchange, the city offered approximately $150,000 in civil work to get a new playground established between the school’s pickleball courts and sledding hill.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments