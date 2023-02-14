It’s a rush to get children dressed and fed to catch the school bus. But what happens when the big, yellow vehicles don’t arrive on time, or not at all?
On Feb. 6, Vice President of Operations at Durham School Services Rick Klaus met with the Robbinsdale Schools Board of Directors to apologize for past failure and discuss whether there is still issues with busing in the district.
During the 2021-2022 school year, 12 bus routes that shuttled 1,486 students to and from their homes were canceled due to a bus driver shortage in the Robbinsdale School District. Despite these challenges, the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors voted last month to give Durham School Services another two-year contract. The organizations are trying to make the relationship work.
“We didn’t do what we set out to do when we initially started the contract,” Klaus told the school board at the Feb. 6 work session. “Students were affected, parents, teachers, and we’re sorry that we didn’t perform to the level that we are expected to.”
Klaus assured the board everything is going well now.
“At this point, transportation is running well,” Klaus said. “We keep adding drivers, and we’re able to cover all the routes.”
He added his goal was to “continue that reliability” and avoid last year’s shortages.
Not everyone was convinced. Board of Directors Vice Chair Kim Holmes said she was not satisfied with the apology and demanded action.
“I can’t speak on my displeasure for transportation enough,” Holmes said. “We’ve missed swim meets; we’ve missed volleyball meets. Those are important.”
Holmes alleged that many buses, primarily transporting students of color, are still getting dropped off late.
When School Board Clerk Sharon Brooks Green later asked Holmes to elaborate on the racial discrepancy, Holmes explained this was anecdotal evidence based on one teacher’s testimony in October.
“We can’t keep saying things are going well because they’re not,” Holmes said. “This has been going on for three years. We need a more proactive approach here.”
Neither Holmes nor Klaus provided statistics regarding how often the buses might run late, though both agreed an issue exists.
Another change to school start times
According to Holmes, routes have been condensed too much, making many students late.
Robbinsdale school buses deliver students to school before their bell time. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, bell times were adjusted so there was more time for the buses to drop off the elementary students and pick up the high school students. However, Superintendent David Engstrom wondered ifbell times were not changed enough.
“We have some routes that are running late,” Engstrom said. “In order to give the right amount of time ... change the bell schedules.”
Changing the bell schedules for a second time, making the elementary school begin even earlier, would be a major change. According to Engstrom, the plan is tentative, and could not be put into effect until, at minimum, the beginning of a new school year. Parents and teachers would need to be notified several months prior, as a time change would impact everyone.
In the meantime, Klaus said Durham School Services has been hiring new drivers and adding new routes.
“We did things here that we haven’t done anywhere else,” Klaus said, “We had 30 people out knocking on doors, going door to door to door, trying to hire drivers. We haven’t done that anywhere else.”
Brooks Green praised Klaus for his work recruiting new bus drivers. Along with adding people, the school district’s transportation team has been making the most out of the employees they do have.
“What we’ve been doing this year is selectively looking at each route that was having the greatest amount of difficulties meeting their bell times, and trying to remove some stops so that they could run as efficiently as possible,” District Transportation Director Jeff Connell said.
Connell said the district and Durham created seven new bus routes, but there were limits to how many routes the district could run. Connell told the board each new route costs the schools about $80,000 per year.
Numbers and communication
“Thank you for your apology today,” Brooks Green said to Klaus. “Our community is hurting. I would have preferred it be done publicly instead of just at this work session.”
“It would be really nice to see the numbers which we have not seen,” School Board Director ReNae Bowman said. “There’s no sin in having problems with your operations ... but when we can’t get the numbers as leaders on the board, then there’s the problem.”
Board members and representatives of Durham School Services remained cordial throughout the meeting, and appeared to express a hope to work together to improve data collection and communication.
While the district is sorting out its busing, Brooks Green suggested creating a policy for excusing tardy students who are late.
There was no action taken at the end of the meeting. The next Robbinsdale Area Schools Board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The board will also listen to public concerns at 6 p.m.
Members of the public may attend meetings at 4148 Winnetka Ave. N. in New Hope on the third floor boardroom. Agendas and more information can be found on the school board website at rdale.org/discover/school-board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.