A music teacher within the Robbinsdale School District has been named the 2020-2021 Schmitt Music Educator of the Year. Jeanne Kauffmann, the orchestra director for three district elementary schools, was nominated and given the distinction for her “outstanding” work as a music educator.
Kauffmann said she was “honored, surprised, and humbled” by her nomination.
“So much of our success is a result of the fantastic team of orchestra teachers in our district. We work very hard to help our students succeed,” Kauffmann said.
Kauffmann oversees the orchestra program at Lakeview Elementary School in Robbinsdale, Neill Elementary School in Crystal, and Zachary Lane Elementary School in Plymouth.
Each year, Schmitt Music organizes the award for exceptional music educators in the Midwest at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Kauffmann was recognized alongside Katie Hauser, the band director at Roseville Area Middle School, and Erin Holmes, the director of bands for Farmington High School.
Kauffman began working for the district in 1992. She told Schmitt Music that her finest accomplishment was growing the district’s fall festival, in which students play by memory, from about 70 in 1992 to more than 550. She said her favorite moment in her career was leading the Armstrong Orchestra on a trip to Beijing, China in 1999.
She said she encourages students to inject feeling into practice sessions to help redirect strong emotions in a healthier way.
“When a student comes into class feeling blue about a quiz or some other challenging situation I will help them ‘play it out’ on their instrument, helping them redirect their frustration,” Kauffmann said. “Similarly, we will play a happy tune to help them express joy they are feeling.”
Kauffmann said with retirement on the horizon, she planned to continue to advocate for music in schools and substitute teach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.