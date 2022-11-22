After a series of reports of students bringing weapons to school, the Robbinsdale School Board had a lot to review at its Nov. 21 meeting, including its own weapons policy.

The board was set to review the district’s policy coincidentally, but it was certainly timely: The discussion was bookended by a 100-minute closed session in which the school board reviewed the district’s response to three alleged gun incidents, and a listening session in which parents, teachers and law enforcement aired their frustration over the district’s handling of the situations.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments