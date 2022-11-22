After a series of reports of students bringing weapons to school, the Robbinsdale School Board had a lot to review at its Nov. 21 meeting, including its own weapons policy.
The board was set to review the district’s policy coincidentally, but it was certainly timely: The discussion was bookended by a 100-minute closed session in which the school board reviewed the district’s response to three alleged gun incidents, and a listening session in which parents, teachers and law enforcement aired their frustration over the district’s handling of the situations.
At the meeting, Superintendent David Engstrom responded to the frustration he heard at the listening session.
“I know we need to improve how we respond to threats and allegations,” Engstrom said. “You have my word; we’re going to do better.”
Details of the incidents
The district and Sandburg Middle School have been under fire for delayed communication to students' families and law enforcement in the days following the first gun incident, which is estimated to have occurred Nov. 11.
On that date, a six-second video began circulating on social media application Snapchat, showing a young person displaying a video of himself removing and reinserting a magazine clip from a gun in a bathroom.
Sandburg school officials reportedly launched an internal investigation and confirmed that they had learned the identity of the student. The school did not offer further information, citing student privacy laws.
The Golden Valley Police Department says it was not contacted about the incident until late afternoon Nov. 17. In a press release published by the city of Golden Valley, the department said the communication delay was in violation of state law. The release cited Minn. Stat. section 121A.05, which requires “as soon as practicable” communication to organizations, including police, if a school receives a report of a student with an unlawful firearm.
“Almost five days later isn’t practicable,” Police Chief Virgil Green wrote in the release.
The police department said it became aware of the situation after being contacted by news media Nov. 16, and independently reached out to Engstrom to learn more information, as well as the district’s security director, Bo Powell. In their communication, the police department discovered Powell had not yet been made aware of the incident.
The department said it planned to next independently confirm that the incident occurred in the school, file an initial incident report and then begin interviewing the parties involved.
The second incident, at Robbinsdale Middle School, included a student who made threats against the school on social media Nov. 14 and later allegedly showed a gun to students at the school. Principal Shirrie Jackson emailed families about the incident Nov. 16.
The third incident at Sandburg reportedly occurred Nov. 17. An email to parents Nov. 18 from Principal Jay Hancock detailed “an accusation that a weapon was brought to school.”
“As soon as I heard about it, I began an investigation, which is ongoing,” Hancock wrote in the email.
In a public letter to families Nov. 18, Superintendent Engstrom stated that information from the first two incidents had been turned over to law enforcement, but not the third because school officials believed there was no “immediate threat” to the school.
Weapons policy review
In its review of the dangerous weapons policy, the school board did not put forward any specific changes. The policy was not brought to the board because of the recent incidents, but as a matter of routine to align local policy with federal and state standards.
Changes to the policy included a specific definition of dangerous weapons, applying discipline only to students whom “willfully” possess weapons, and reporting requirements to law enforcement and the Department of Education.
The changes to reporting gun incidents included the “as soon as practicable” language that the Golden Valley police chief had used days earlier.
While the board did not request changes at the policy’s first reading, there was discussion about student counseling and policy contradictions.
Board Member Sharon Brooks Green said she supported the policy changes as is, but asked whether the district could do more to “enlighten students” on the consequences of bringing dangerous weapons to school.
“Will there be any type of training or counseling?” Brooks Green asked. “Is there anything in that policy about what we could do to help our students?”
She added that she supported the punitive measures laid out in the policy.
John Groenke, student services director, and presenter of the changes to the board, said Brooks Green’s concerns may already be addressed in practice.
“We know that kids are kids. ... Our goal is always to help kids learn and reflect and respond, so it’s a practice that we do but it’s not spelled out in policy,” he said.
Groenke added that recommendations for further changes would need to be reviewed by the Policy Committee. He said the committee’s primary concern was aligning the weapons policy with the Minnesota School Boards Association, which had updated its guidance earlier in the year.
Board Member Greta Evans-Becker pointed out an apparent contradiction in the policy’s section V, “Consequences for Student Weapon Possession and Distribution.” In section V.A.3., the policy detailed that willful possession of a dangerous weapon would require “immediate notification of police,” while section V.C. detailed notification to police “as soon as practicable.”
Groenke said he would discuss the matter with the superintendent after the policy was approved.
Board Member John Vento took issue with section V.B., which detailed that despite federal and state law requirements that students found willfully possessing a gun in school be expelled for at least one year, the district could amend the discipline “on a case-by-case basis.”
“We should not be making policies that conflict with federal statute. Just putting that out there,” Vento said.
The policy must have a second reading before the board considers whether to approve it.
At the meeting, Engstrom noted other measures the district was taking up to be prepared for future incidents, including “actively reviewing and revising” its response practices, and how to handle tips that came outside of school hours.
