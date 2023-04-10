RS13CO_staffingupdate.jpg
At Robbinsdale Area Schools, 102 positions are currently open. On April 4, the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors received the first human resources staffing report from Amy O’Hern, the district’s executive director of human resources.

Using data collected from July 1 through March 24, O’Hern explained the district’s staffing situation and fielded questions. According to the report, 454 staff members have been hired and 136 have left the district in that time. Of those leaving, 104 have resigned.

