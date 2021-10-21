The Robbinsdale School District may soon implement a vaccine mandate for all of its staff members. The mandate, which will require either proof of full vaccination or weekly negative COVID-19 tests, will be considered by the Robbinsdale Board of Education Nov. 15.
According to the proposed policy, consequences to a noncompliant staff member will grow the longer they ignore the mandate.
Assistant Superintendent Marti Voight and Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers President Peter Eckhoff introduced the policy at the Oct. 18 regular meeting. The two were part of a task force that formed the policy, along with the human resources department and Student Services Director Candace Burckhart.
Board member Greta Evans-Becker asked if staff members could be terminated per the proposal. Eckhoff explained that discipline on any employee would depend on the process set forth by the employee’s union, if the employee belonged to one.
“Every bargaining group has a slightly different pathway,” Eckhoff said. “It usually starts with a low-level conversation and ramps up when there’s not a response to the discipline being implemented.”
Eckhoff said he believed all of the pathways could eventually lead to termination, but he and the task force did not expect “to have to take things to such Draconian measures.”
Board member John Vento commented that the policy was made in consultation with staff unions, all of which had been in “unanimous support” of its passage.
Details of the mandate
If approved, the mandate will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Staff will be required to provide human resources with a copy of their completed vaccine card or submit to a minimum of one COVID-19 test per week. Staff in the process of receiving a two-dose vaccination will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing until they are able to provide proof of both shots.
The process for testing and receiving proof of immunization will be decided by the human resources department.
The drafted resolution included reasoning from the State of Minnesota that staff working outside of the home pose a “peculiar risk” to increase transmission of the virus, and that other public service institutions have passed similar mandates.
The proposal would not require vaccination for students.
Currently, the district requires all students and staff to wear masks, and strongly encourages vaccinations. Because of the mask requirement, classroom quarantines and contact tracing are not being conducted if students and staff are exposed to the virus by a “school close contact.”
The mandate will be voted at the 7 p.m. regular board meeting Nov. 15 at the Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Avenue North in New Hope.
