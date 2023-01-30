The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors voted Jan. 24 to give district bus provider Durham School Services another two-year contract, despite challenges during the 2021-2022 school year that included several canceled bus routes requiring families to find their own transportation.
The contract includes a series of raises for drivers, one of which will be applied retroactively to all general education routes completed since Aug. 1, 2022. Also approved was a $652,058.82 settlement, to be paid to the district.
During a school board work session last year, Jeff Connell, the district’s executive director of facilities, operations, said that Durham’s contract was $7.8 million annually, though the actual cost from last July, 2021 (when the contract took effect) to April had been $10.1 million.
In the first week of the 2021-2022 school year, 12 bus routes that shuttled 1,486 students to and from their homes were canceled due to a bus driver shortage. Additional routes were canceled daily due to driver call-ins, a challenge the district and bus company has continued to struggle with well into the winter.
Because the terms relate to matters in the current school year, the two-year contract will conclude at the completion of the 2023-2024 school year, instead of 2024-2025.
The decision to extend the contract came after the Board of Directors met in a closed session on the matter for one hour. The session was unavailable for the public to view due to attorney-client privilege.
Though no directors voted against the matter, three directors opted to abstain from the vote. The directors, Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman and Caroline Long, all abstained on the basis that they were not given enough information to inform their final vote.
Directors Helen Bassett, Sharon Brooks Green, John Vento and Greta Evans-Becker voted to approve the settlement and contract extension.
Attorney explains the settlement
Information about the settlement and contract extension was first shared with the Board of Directors at its. Jan. 9 meeting. Attorney Christian Shafer, representing Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, P.A., offered a broad explanation of the negotiations that had taken place between Durham and District 281.
“In a nutshell, Durham will agree to pay the school district $652,058.82 as a compromise of the liquidated damages that the school district has asserted that Durham owes for nonperformance of the contract for the 21-22 school year,” Shafer said. “In exchange, the district will agree not to pursue claims for liquidated damages.”
Shafer added that the proposed settlement was “a compromise of disputed claims on both sides of the table,” involving the raised rates for both this school year and next.
“Durham will give up its argument that the school is required to negotiate rates and claims – that the district would have to negotiate rates – in exchange for the district agreeing to a retroactive increase of, it comes to 32.8% from current rates.”
The increase, per a summary from the district’s Facilities, Operations, and Transportation Department, would amount to $391.25 per general education route per day through the end of the current school year. That includes payments that would be applied retroactively for routes completed since Aug. 1, 2022.
According to the summary, another 11% increase would occur in the 2023-2024 school year, to a total $437 per general education route, per day.
Per the summary, the new revenue for Durham will be allocated to things like recruitment and retention bonuses, hourly driver pay and guaranteeing shift coverage.
“That doesn’t have any impact on the school district directly, but its certainly something Durham has agreed to do, so they’re not just pocketing any extra money,” Shafer told the Board of Directors Jan. 9.
The actual settlement agreement document was not included in the Jan. 9 or Jan. 24 agenda, though board directors were able to view it before the vote was taken Jan. 24.
Negotiations ‘give a different light’?
At the Jan. 9 meeting, Superintendent David Engstrom said the settlement was the amount that would make the district “whole” for the expenses incurred during the 2021-2022 school year. That year was rife with daily bus route cancellations, in addition to 12 canceled routes for the entirety of the school year.
Some directors at the meeting were not convinced by Engstrom’s words, including Holmes.
“I can not state my dissatisfaction enough,” Holmes said at the Jan. 9 meeting. “We are in the same spot. Yes, (Durham has) improved from the worst, but we are stuck with a vendor who is out of state, poor management – I am worried about the retention of their drivers, the consistency. Again, the students lose out.”
At the Jan. 24 meeting, all those voting in favor of the extension and settlement did not elaborate on their votes. However, there was some dissatisfaction voiced from those members at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Vento added that even with the settlement, the issues with Durham in 2021-2022 should not be “brushed under a rug.”
Director Brooks Green called the settlement “disturbing” and shared her disappointment that a representative from Durham had declined an invitation to attend the meeting. (At the Jan. 24 meeting, Durham Vice President Rick Klaus was in attendance, and while he was not asked to speak, Board Chair Evans-Becker confirmed his gesture of interest in speaking with the board at a future work session.)
Director Vento voiced his agreement over Holmes’ concerns, and said there was information that he hoped administration would share with the three new school board directors about the negotiations that could “give a little different light to this.”
“I’m not pleased with the settlement, but knowing the alternative ... it’s a direction forward, and I’m having to hold my nose on this,” Vento said.
The new board members likely got that explanation on the negotiation timeline during the closed session Jan. 24. Still, all three refused to vote on the matter.
“I was not privy to any of the background information – years of information I don’t know about – and I don’t feel comfortable making a decision on information I haven’t been privy to,” said Bowman.
“I just want to say to the community, to our staff, to our students, to our families – I see you, and I will also be abstaining from this vote,” Holmes said.
“I also express that I was not privy to the information and I did not have enough information to make a decision about this vote tonight, so I will also be abstaining,” Long said.
Will settlement money go to families?
There has been some previous discussion among the Board of Directors compensating families for arranging transportation for their students while Durham was unable to do so. This question resurfaced Jan. 9, brought up by Director Holmes.
Superintendent Engstrom said the board would have the discretion to decide whether that happened, but the settlement money would first go to the district’s general fund.
At both meetings, Engstrom reiterated that the district awaited a study on the actual costs of bringing all bus transportation back “in-house.” The third-party firm researching the study was expected to share the results with the Board of Directors as early as February, Engstrom said.
