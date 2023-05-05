At the May 1 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors meeting, Director Kim Holmes asked for a motion to schedule a closed session. Per agenda documents, the session was “pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 13D.05 subdivisions 2 (4) (b) to discuss as a Board preliminary considerations of allegations.”
Though the agenda language was intentionally vague, Director ReNae Bowman described the allegations as “an issue concerning treatment of a new board member.”
Per the referenced statute: “A public body shall close one or more meetings for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority. If the members conclude that discipline of any nature may be warranted as a result of those specific charges or allegations, further meetings or hearings relating to those specific charges or allegations held after that conclusion is reached must be open. A meeting must also be open at the request of the individual who is the subject of the meeting.”
At the May 1 meeting, Director Helen Bassett asked if the proposed closed session would have “any limitation on a future closed session.”
Holmes said there might be some limitation, but couldn’t confirm.
“There’s always potentials,” Holmes said.
Director Sharon E. Brooks said holding the closed meeting would definitely limit the board’s ability to talk about the topic in another closed session in the future. Bowman expressed some urgency in discussing the allegations that evening.
“It’s an incident, not a topic,” Bowman said. “It’s an incident that needs to be discussed by this board in a closed meeting.”
“In the communications I saw, there were a number of things that were cited, not an incident,” Bassett said. “It was an incident among several.”
Bassett repeated the question of whether the closed session would limit their ability to have future closed sessions about the topic. Holmes could not confirm whether or not there would be legal ramifications, saying only that there was risk, but she’d determined with the help of legal counsel to add the meeting proposal to the agenda.
Director John Vento asked if legal counsel would be present at the closed meeting. Holmes said no.
“I believe it’s important for the board to talk to each other,” Bassett said. “I don’t want anything to jeopardize us doing the best we can for the community. So in that regard, perhaps having counsel present with us would be a good idea. I would not like to go into a meeting without legal counsel to talk about matters that may have legal implications.”
“The intent here is not to have attorneys involved at this point,” Holmes said. “That is the intent. This is not a quick issue, and it has been going on for quite some time and failed to be put on the agenda prior to this from many inquiries.”
Brooks asked for clarification from Holmes comments.
“Are you saying that our chair (Director Greta Evans-Becker) failed to put this on the agenda after numerous inquiries?” Brooks said.
“Yes.” Holmes responded.
A motion to have the closed session was moved by Bowman, seconded by Director Caroline Long, and the board proceeded with roll call vote. Vento, Bassett, and Brooks voted no. Holmes, Long, and Bowman voted yes. Evans-Becker was not present. The motion failed.
“So it fails,” Bowman said. “What doesn’t fail is the treatment that we have encountered as new board members, and the treatment we have encountered with not building a team. And the lip service we play to being a team. ...We carry it with us whether we talk about it or not.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.