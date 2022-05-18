The District 281 Board of Education recognized several outgoing staff members with decades of service to the district at its May 9 meeting.

Superintendent David Engstrom highlighted the retirements when reviewing the personnel report in the board’s consent agenda.

According to the report, 32 staff members will be leaving their posts when the school year draws to a close in June. Of those outgoing staff, 14 have worked at least two decades in the district. Four have worked in the district for more than 30 years.

“It’s a bittersweet report when we have staff with that much service and that much commitment to the Robbinsdale Area Schools decide to retire, but we know they’re making the right decision, we’re just sad to see them go,” Engstrom said.

20-year staff members include:

• Mary Beth Bierwagen, 24 years

• Carla Blow, 25 years

• Debra Fagre, 22 years

• Roger Frandrup, 29 years

• Teri Greenstein, 20 years

• Dori Harris, 29 years

• Dawn Kalina, 22 years

• Tracy Mena, 29 years

• Diana Oelfke, 24 years

• Susan Senger, 23 years

30-year staff members include:

• Barbara Abeln, 32 years

• Katie Burkholder, 31 years

• Kari Christensen, 34 years

• Barbara Johnson, 33 years

Board Chair Helen Bassett noted a few “heavy hitters” from the list, many she said had been around since she first came to the board.

“And so we wish them well in their retirement,” Bassett said. “That’s the way of the world.”

Engstrom said he and members of his cabinet are personally meeting with staff at their schools and offering years of service pins to the longtime employees.

