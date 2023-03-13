On March 10, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Minnesota Wrongfully Convicted Judicial Reform and other community members gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul for a “Justice Repair Rally” in honor of the late Khalil Azad.

Azad was found dead last July, a few days after being pulled over by the Robbinsdale Police. The official report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner lists the 24-year-old Black male’s cause of death as “freshwater drowning” in Crystal Lake. However, some questioned whether the police played a role in Azad’s unexpected death.

