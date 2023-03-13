On March 10, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Minnesota Wrongfully Convicted Judicial Reform and other community members gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul for a “Justice Repair Rally” in honor of the late Khalil Azad.
Azad was found dead last July, a few days after being pulled over by the Robbinsdale Police. The official report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner lists the 24-year-old Black male’s cause of death as “freshwater drowning” in Crystal Lake. However, some questioned whether the police played a role in Azad’s unexpected death.
According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the BCA’s Force Investigations Unit will conduct an independent investigation incident and circumstances surrounding the death of Azad.
“The Robbinsdale Police Department requested the investigation by the BCA’s Force Investigation Unit, as it was not requested at the time of the incident,” the release states.
“(The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) just reopened a case that has been closed for close to six months,“ Trahern Crews of Black Lives Matter Minnesota said at the March 10 gathering, “and that’s unheard of. So we’re really proud of that.”
“Right now it’s just about getting facts,“ Richard Cotter, Azad’s uncle told the Sun Post. “It’s a lot of confusion. It’s heart-wrenching because you don’t have everything and you’re still trying to figure it out.”
Official police reports
On July 3, the Robbinsdale Police initiated a traffic stop. According to the news releases from the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle under the suspicion that the driver was intoxicated at approximately 1:27 a.m. on the 4200 block of County Road 81. The vehicle crashed into a tree and the driver fled. The suspect vehicle hit the curb and a tree, and the driver fled on foot near the 3900 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Several neighboring agencies were called in to help search. A Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter was requested and used a thermal imaging system to search the area. At approximately 1:48 a.m., a K-9 unit from the Plymouth Police Department began searching for the suspect. The K-9 unit and Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter terminated their search at approximately 2:20 a.m. and the suspect was never located.
On July 5, the Robbinsdale Police were dispatched to Crystal Lake to investigate a body. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined the man to be 24-year-old Khalil Azad and ruled drowning as the cause of death.
The Robbinsdale Police Department released footage on March 7 from body-worn cameras. The footage can be found at: bit.ly/3YDhFyM. The footage released doesn’t appear to show any interaction with Azad.
Administrative Manager of Plymouth Police Department Karen Anderson said their records indicate sending a K-9 unit and two officers to assist in locating a person who had fled, but the suspect was not found. “Plymouth police officers left the scene and returned to Plymouth without incident,” the statement said.
On March 10, body cam footage from the Plymouth Police Department to the family and media, which supports what the police departments are saying.
The New Hope Police Department responded to Robbinsdale’s call as well. New Hope Police Captain David Johnson told the Sun Post that the New Hope Police sent one officer on July 3, who “remained inside the patrol vehicle stationed on the perimeter for the duration of the search.”
According to Johnson, that officer “was not involved in the initial pursuit nor did the officer have any contact with Mr. Azad.” The BCA has not contacted New Hope and the department currently has no plans to release bodycam footage or a press release.
No trust for the police
Azad’s family questions how Azad, who they say was over 6 feet tall and able to swim, was found in a few feet of water. Months after July’s closed-casket, disturbing autopsy photos were released. The family shared the images on social media. Many posts circulated, accusing the police of torturing or killing Azad. Crews found the photos and published the story on Black Lives Matter Minnesota’s news page on Feb. 25, Warning: Many will find these photos disturbing. https://blacklivesmattersmn.com/black-lives-news-updates
In the article, Crews wrote “This incident reminds BLM Minnesota activists of Emit Till, Rodney King, Tyree Nichols, and many others who have been tortured by police in the United States.”
“Khalil’s absence has greatly affected his family,” Marvina Haynes of the Minnesota Wrongfully Convicted Judicial Reform said at the March 10 gathering. “His daughter has lost the opportunity to be raised with a strong Black role model. How many more Black and brown children have to die at the hands of law enforcement who are supposed to protect and be role models to the community? Furthermore, what do we tell our children when they ask, ‘where my dad at?’“
While the footage doesn’t show any interaction between Azad and police before leaving the scene, Azad’s family believes the footage has been altered and incomplete. They continue to demand more footage and more explanation.
“Everything in the darkness comes into the light,” Ayisha Johnson, Khalil Azad’s sister, said. “I don’t know why they’re hiding. Why hide? It’s got to come out and you’re making it worse for yourself. ... The truth comes out.”
“Good is happening,” Crews said to the Sun Post. “Every time we set up an action, something (has) happened.”
The result of the efforts has been released footage and an investigation, Crews noted.
The BCA will conduct the investigation and keep the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office informed as the investigation progresses. When the investigation is complete, it will be presented without recommendation to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.
