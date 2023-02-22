The Robbinsdale Cooper High School cast of “Newsies” rehearses Feb. 13. To begin, students run around the auditorium, stretch and practice vocalizations. Then, they switch into their characters’ shoes and begin the show. The middle of the stage is clearly marked “no street shoes.”
A black backdrop with bright, white lights shines down on skillful young thespians. Love, friendship and workers’ rights: Robbinsdale Cooper High School presents “Newsies,” opening 7 p.m., Thursday Feb. 23 at the high school auditorium.
In 1899, a real newspaper strike occurred in New York. The musical “Newsies” is a Disney adaptation, exploring workers’ rights and human values.
High school junior Charlie Rush-Reese plays the antagonist, Pulitzer, in Cooper’s production.
“He’s a very smart, egotistical businessman from the 1920s,” said Rush-Reese, “He’s about the bottom line.”
Pulitzer tries to squeeze every penny he can from the workers. He doesn’t prioritize the newsies’ wellbeing. This causes a strike.
From Cooper High School’s promotional poster: “Several hundred newsboys went on strike yesterday afternoon because they had been told that the price of the Evening Sun and the Evening World had been advanced from 50 to 60 cents ... a hundred to dealers and newsboys.”
In the play, a character named Jack leads the protest. A journalist named Katherine decides to cover the story.
“She is trying to make a name for herself,” high school sophomore Addie Grimes (who plays the leading lady) said. “In that time, it wasn’t super common for women to do stuff, and she’s trying to be her own person.”
Jack and Katherine begin a romance while the story continues. There are other characters, like Jack’s friend Crutchie, a disabled newsie.
“I think I’m more a catalyst than anything,” high school senior Addison Molitor said, who plays Crutchie. “He’s like Jack’s best friend who gets taken and it kind of pushes everyone to keep trying to get the strike going.”
The production is overseen by Theater Director Gretchen Wurzer-Palm and music teacher Jennifer Rowan.
While learning about historical struggles and theatrical resolutions, it appears that the student actors have also learned how to cooperate with each other.
“Everyone is super connected,” Molitor said. “Everyone really enjoys spending time with each other ... everyone really wants the show to be great.”
“Our directors are super cool,” Grimes said. “It’s really fun to work with Ms. Wurzer and Ms. Rowan.”
Rush-Reese, who is blind, commended the directors and cast members for making him feel comfortable.
“They made the set safe,” Rush-Reese said. “Everyone makes sure that I feel okay, and that’s important to me and it’s amazing.”
Robbinsdale Cooper High School presents “Newsies” 7 p.m. Feb. 23, 24 and 25; 3 p.m. Feb. 26; and 7 p.m. March 2 and 3 in the high school auditorium, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.
