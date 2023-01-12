Robbinsdale School Board members Sam Sant, Michael Herring and David Boone had their final meeting last month, and were sent off with well wishes from their peers at the dais.
Board Chair Helen Bassett recognized the outgoing board members at the meeting Dec. 19 in a special report.
She thanked Boone and Herring for their respective eight years served, Sant’s four years, and highlighted the work each had done within their respective committee assignments.
Each were presented with a plaque and invited to share a few words.
Boone said he had been inspired to run on the board when his daughter graduated from St. Louis Park Schools in 2014. As a resident within district boundaries and a previous educator at Cooper High School for six years, he ran for a seat on District 281 on a platform of changing school start times, improving the district transportation model, upgrading buildings and creating more opportunities for students to learn skilled trades.
He believed progress had been made in most, and looked to the next crop of board leaders to support the district in “getting 21st century facilities before we get to the 22nd century,” Boone said.
Later, in his report to the board, Boone shared that he had decided to not run out of a belief that members of an elected office should observe term limits. He said he wanted to “give someone else a chance,” and also to give himself respite as the role of a school board member was “tiring work.” He advised that future board members should “take time to get together,” and called his time on the board “the best professional development I’ve had in the history of my teaching career.”
“It made me a better teacher, too,” Boone said (he currently is an educator in another district). “It gave me perspective.”
Sant, who lost his bid for re-election in November, called his time on the board “a very humbling experience.” He said he would continue to serve the district as his children continued their education.
Later, in his board report, Sant agreed with Boone’s sentiment that the role had been “a lot of hard work.”
Sant said he did have some concerns with incoming board members. He said some candidates had lied and spread misconceptions about the district in their campaigns, and added his hope that the majority of the board would be able to “keep moving forward and to work together.”
“Things are not perfect – I get that – but we’re trying to move forward,” Sant said.
Herring was absent for the recognition, but offered a few remarks at his final board report Nov. 21.
He celebrated a few policy “wins” like changing school start times and implementing LETRS training for staff to improve student literacy. He lamented a few policies that he found “inequitable” that failed to inspire action from the board, like the inability for district students to choose which school they’d like to attend, and the priority given to out-of-district students for magnet school programs.
“Those spots should go to our residents first,” Herring said. “I ask the future board to continue to look at that.”
