Lifelong member of the District 281 community ReNae Bowman has announced her intention to run for a director’s seat on the Robbinsdale School Board in the November election.

Bowman previously served a five-year term on the school board from 1997-2001, and served two consecutive terms as mayor of Crystal ending 2012. Bowman is a Robbinsdale Schools alum, as are her children and mother.

The are four seats on the school board that are up for election this November. Directors Michael Herring, Sharon Brooks Green, David Boone and Sam Sant have terms expiring December 2022.

Bowman has coined her campaign “Save 281 Now.” In her words, she plans to focus on “reckless use of public money, disregard for accountability, disdain towards community members (especially those who ask questions) and a complete unwillingness to listen and respond appropriately when working with constituents.”

For more information, contact Bowman at save281now@gmail.com.

