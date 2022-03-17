Robbinsdale Schools Superintendent David Engstrom is not walking back his belief that the Cooper girls basketball team was subject to racist taunts by New Prague fans at a game last month, despite New Prague’s assertion that the incident never occurred.
New Prague Schools Superintendent Tim Dittberner shared a letter with his district community March 14, reporting that an independent investigation could not prove the allegations that New Prague adult and student fans had made “loud monkey noises” in the stands at the Cooper team.
“While a repeated, low-pitched noise is audible for approximately 10 seconds on the video of the game, what that noise is could not be determined,” Dittberner wrote. “In addition, the identity of the individual who made the noise could not be determined, although the noise appears to be made by only one individual.”
He continued that an allegation that a fan had yelled “monkey” as a Cooper athlete was attempting a free throw had been the New Prague coach calling out “Nike,” which is the name of a play for the New Prague team.
Dittberner said the law firm conducting the investigation interviewed 19 New Prague employees, students and parents, and one individual from the Robbinsdale School District. Robbinsdale Schools reported that it did not allow investigators to question student athletes or additional staff members because it believed the act would force them “to relive their traumatic experience.”
Dittberner’s letter also confirmed the review of some “video of the game,” but did not go into detail on the nature of the video. Dittberner told the Sun Post that the video of the entirety of the game was shared with the law firm that conducted the investigation and Cooper officials. The video of the basketball game was captured by Hudl and is recorded for coaches to assess team performance.
Engstrom and his seven-member cabinet sent a response letter the same day, saying the group was “disappointed, but not surprised” at the outcome of the investigation. The group continued that it would not compete against New Prague in any athletic events for the foreseeable future.
“We believe our Cooper student-athletes and coaches. We believe the first-person statements they made about the incident, and we believe the team did experience racist taunts and jeers from the New Prague crowd,” the letter read.
According to initial reports, the taunting occurred as the closely-contested Feb. 15 game at New Prague neared its end.
Dennis Williamson, a coach affiliated with Robbinsdale Cooper girls basketball, said he and other coaches went into the crowd to ask fans “to be respectful,” and were approached after the game by the New Prague head coach who apologized and said the district athletic director would look into the matter.
Robbinsdale Schools denounced the incident, saying monkey chants were historically used to ridicule Black athletes.
The New Prague district alleged that nothing was reported about the incident the night of the game, and the allegations of the incident were only discovered through social media. The district then launched the independent investigation, and Dittberner laid out a three-point plan to “address school culture” to prevent future incidents.
In his most recent letter, Dittberner said he remained committed to that plan. He added that the district regretted “any harm caused to Robbinsdale-Cooper students, families and communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.